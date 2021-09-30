It was the perfect day for a cross country meet. The Magic girls cross country team ran in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25. Out of 17 different teams the Magic finished in second place as a team. Monticello scored 138 with a team time of 1:45:01.1.
Isabel Mahoney was the top Monticello individual. She finished tenth with a time of 20:07.8. Emily Lovegren was next, finishing in 18th with a time of 20:38.3. Meah Morris finished in 30th at 21:05.9. Halle Dahlheimer came in 45th after a time of 21:29.6. Josey Nygaard was next for Monticello finishing with a time of 21:39.6. Ava Nebben followed Nygaard with a time of 22:25.9.
Hope Guertin also ran for the Magic and finished in 23:11.4.
The girls ran fast and hard and competed well with many girls finishing with their personal best times.
