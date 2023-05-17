Monticello got swept by North Branch during a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 9 for their fifth and sixth losses in a row, but countered that with a three-game winning streak to help put some pep back in the step of Monticello softball.
They played Princeton at home on Thursday, May 11 to start the winning streak. The Magic tamed the Tigers 3-2 behind Lillie Binsfeld’s complete game gem. She struck out three batters and allowed just two runs (one earned) on eight hits and one Monticello error.
Sydney Fuller, Allison Beilke, Hannah Storey, Josilynn Ordoff and Sammi May all legged out doubles. McKenna Biegler led the team with 2 RBI. Ordoff went 3-for-3 at the plate.
The next day against Moorhead they had to rely more on the bats. They won 9-5 powered behind home runs from Ordoff and Binsfeld. Binsfeld went 3-for-4 hitting out of the leadoff spot and was a triple shy of the cycle. Ordoff pitched a complete game allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
They played two games on Saturday, May 12 and split a win in game one with a loss in game two. They shutout Zimmerman 10-0 for a three-game winning streak that was snapped by a 9-2 loss to Rogers.
Beilke, Storey and Binsfeld all smacked around home runs. Ella Priola doubled twice and Binsfeld added a double too. Binsfeld earned a win after pitching all 5 innings. She allowed 5 hits with 5 strikeouts.
On Monday, Monticello lost 4-0 to Becker. On Tuesday, Sartell-St. Stephen came to town. On Wednesday Monticello took the short trek down Highway 25 to Buffalo for a non-conference game. On Thursday the Magic host St. Cloud and then travel to Princeton for the regular season finale on Friday.
The Section 5AAA softball tournament begins on Tuesday, May 23, and ends on Friday, June 2. The first two rounds are played at the higher seed’s school with the semifinals and finals being played in Elk River. Last season Monticello advanced to their first-ever state tournament.
It’s going to be an uphill battle if Monticello wants to make a return trip to Mankato for the state tournament. As of Tuesday morning, they are 5-11 and 3-10 in the Mississippi 8.
Entering the season they knew they were going to go as the pitching went and it’s been a mixed bag so far. Ordoff and Binsfeld have combined to allow 112 runs (77 earned) in 105 innings pitched this year. They both have just one quality start this year in 16 games.
