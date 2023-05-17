McKenna Biegler monti softball

Third baseman McKenna Biegler tags out a runner trying to advance in game one of their doubleheader against North Branch, Tuesday, May 9 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello got swept by North Branch during a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 9 for their fifth and sixth losses in a row, but countered that with a three-game winning streak to help put some pep back in the step of Monticello softball.

They played Princeton at home on Thursday, May 11 to start the winning streak. The Magic tamed the Tigers 3-2 behind Lillie Binsfeld’s complete game gem. She struck out three batters and allowed just two runs (one earned) on eight hits and one Monticello error.

Sammi May

Senior Sammi May rounds third base looking to score against North Branch during their doubleheader at Monticello High School.
Load comments