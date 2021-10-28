Monticello participated in the Class A True Team State swim and dive meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Head Swim Coach Stacy Biegler’s goal for the team was to finish in the top eight and they managed to do just that. The Magic placed eighth out of 12 schools with a score of 1,464.
“We had a great meet at a very high level. All the girls rose to the occasion and performed well,” said Biegler. “I’m very proud of the girls and the season we are having. They have been training hard and it shows. Looking for more success as the end of the season rolls around.” finished Biegler.
The Magic’s top finish during the 200 medley relay was the team of Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and McKenna Biegler (1:56.26) was good for 12th. Monticello also had 18th, 31st and 38th place finishes.
McKenna Biegler swam next in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 14th with her time of 2:05.11. Kennedy McCalla (2:14.79) finished in 34th, Elsie Farnsworth (2:15.18) finished in 36th and Scarlet Urick (2:18.50) finished 40th.
During the 200 IM, Natalie Martin (2:26.97) placed 26th. Camdyn Branson (2:29.20) placed 28th, Ella Vagle (2:33.71) placed 36th, Serayna Greenwaldt (2:42.67) finished in 44th.
Adalynn Biegler (24.59) finished in third place during the 50 freestyle.
Pearl Keene (293.45) placed ninth in the one meter dive. Chloe Schwietering (281.15) finished 11th and Macey Morgan (268.50) finished 14th.
McKenna Stachowski was the top Magic finisher during the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.81 that put her in 22nd place. Camdyn Branson (1:07.49) finished 25th, Natalie Martin (1:08.46) finished in 27th and Allison Anderson (1:10.57) finished 35th.
The red and black had a couple top five finishers during the 100 freestyle. Adalynn Biegler kept up her fantastic run by finishing third with a time of 53.88 seconds. Lorna Belchak (55.64) finished in fifth. Adrienne Yender (59.71) finished in the top 30 at 29th and Elsie Farnsworth (1:01.19) finished 36th.
McKenna Biegler finished in the top 16 during the 500 freestyle coming in 14th place with a time of 5:42.11. Kennedy McCalla (5:55.67) finished 26th, Serayna Greenwaldt (6:05.89) finished 36th and Rose Urick (6:27.42) finished 45th. Monticello finished in 11th place during the 200 relay. Lorna Belchak, McKenna Biegler, Adrienne Yender and Adalynn Biegler finished in 1:44.35. Monticello also finished in 20th, 33rd and 41st during the event.
Lorna Belchak finished in seventh place during the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.35. McKenna Stachowski (1:08.21) finished 26th, Ella Vagle (1:08.27) and Summer Olson (1:08.64) finished 28th.
The Magic had plenty of finishers in the top 30 during the 100 breaststroke; Rose Urick (1:16.71) placed 23rd, Alexis Welle (1:17.17) placed 24th, Jayden Kanthak (1:19.10) finished 29th and Hadley Branson finished 30th.
The red and black had another top 20 showing in the 400 freestyle relay. Camdyn Branson, Natalie Martin, Ella Vagle and Adrienne Yender finished in 19th with their time of 4:02.77. The girls also had finishes of 28th, 35th and 40th. MSHSL sections begin on Thursday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 13 in Becker.
