Magic out-swim Hornets in Monticello

Monticello hosted Big Lake on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Monticello Middle School for a swim meet where the Magic were largely in control of the majority of the meet.
The Magic owned a 50-12 lead heading into the one meter dive event.
The Hornets tried to catch up taking the top three sports for diving and closed the gap to 25-53, but the Magic went right back to work.
Monticello ended up winning 100-78 and cemented its top spot in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
The start couldn’t have been any better for the Magic, taking the top three spots in the first three events and still took the top two times in the fourth event as well.
Biegler, Urick, Biegler, and Belchak took first in the 200 yard medley relay finishing in 1:58.36. Stachowski, Welle, Martin, and Yender took second with a time of 2:05.75. McCalla, Branson, Branson, and Urick rounded out the top three just five seconds later at 2:10.71.
Biegler and McKenna finished first in the 200 yard freestyle in just 2:11.54. Greenwaldt and Serayna finished second with their time of 2:20.82. Martin and Claudia came in third with a time of 2:24.29.
The Magic took the top three spots again during the 200 yard individual medley. Adalynn Biegler finished in 2:16.83, Natalie Martin finished in 2:35.97, and Adrienne Yender finished in 2:39.15.
The 50 yard free was the first time Monticello did not have the three fastest times. Lorna Belchak finished first in 25.85 and Ella Vagle was right behind her finishing in 27.83. Allie Thompson finished in third for the Hornets finishing in 28.82 seconds.
Big Lake had their best showing during the one meter dive. Coming in first, Britney Krumrei scored 254.60. Torri Ramert was next, putting up a 207.00 on the board and Hannah Strom scored a 193.65 clinching third.
After not having a top three finisher in the diving portion, Adalynn Biegler picked up right where she left off, finishing first in the 100 yard fly with a time of 1:02.77. Camdyn Branson was next, finishing in 1:07.37 to take second. Jaden Anderson finished in third for Big Lake with her time of 1:08.63.
Lorna Belchak finished the 100 yard free first in just 56.20 seconds and Ella Vagle was next with a time of 1:03.19 and at this point Monticello had a comfortable 75-35 lead. Rowan Payne for Big Lake finished in 1:08.70 and finished in third.
The Magic girls also took the first three spots in the 500 yard free. Natalie Martin was first with a time of 5:50.89, Kennedy McCalla was next with a time of 6:06.03, and Rose Urick finished in 6:13.96 to round out the top three.
The group of Vagle, Yender, Branson, and Martin held down the top spot of the 200 relay finishing in 1:51.69. Urick, Martin, Branson, and Greenwaldt took second with their time of 1:56.82. Thompson, Payne, Anderson, and Vega took third with their time of 1:59.60 for Big Lake.
Monticello was also excellent in the 100 backstroke. McKenna Biegler finished in 1:06.98 and McKenna Stachowski finished right behind her with a time of 1:09.72. The red and black also finished with the three fastest times in the breaststroke. Rose Urick finished in 1:16.63, Alexis Welle finished next with a time of 1:18.18, and Hadley Branson capped their swimmers with a time of 1:20.74.
The last event was the 400 relay and Monticello also had the three fastest times to finish off the meet and their 100-78 victory. Belchak, Biegler, Vagle and Biegler finished in 3:55.91. Branson, McCalla, Martin, and Urick were next with a time of 4:20.18. Ibs, Bruley, Greenwaldt, and Gustafso and their time of 4:32.79 finished the meet.
Coach Stacy Biegler said, “the girls are really learning how to finish their races and dives and pushing to the next level. It is fun to see all the improvement from the newer girls to the older girls.”
It was another strong meet for Monti and the girls finished with a lot of PR’s during the meet and the sky appears to be the limit for this team.
