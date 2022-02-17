Monticello alternated between winning and losing last week, losing to Princeton and Sartell-St. Stephen on the road and handling Chisago Lakes at home.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Monticello hosted Chisago Lakes and dropped 100 on them for the second time this season. After handling them on the road earlier this year 100-76, Monticello outdid themselves with a 103-73 win on their home floor.
The game was close for quite a while before Monticello turned on the gas in the second half. Monti got great secondary scoring with five different players scoring in double digits on a night when they didn’t have senior guard Wyatt Sawatzke.
Head Coach Dillon Naumann was happy with the way some of his players responded after getting minutes to help step-in for Sawatzke, “we had another guy out with Wyatt (Sawatzke) being out and we had other guys step up. Brady (Thompson) is a little banged up and kind of went a little deeper on the bench than we normally go. It was nice to see guys get settled in and play together,” said Naumann. He was also pleased with the ball movement on offense and letting the game come to them, especially in the second half.
The red and black looked like they might start to pull away to begin the game, but the green and gold wouldn’t lay down. Freshman guard Luke Emmerich was excellent at the line. With 8:47 left Emmerich was fouled on a three point attempt at the top of the key and he drilled them all to give the Magic a five point cushion, 22-17.
The Wildcats would come back and take a three point lead after converting some free throws of their own, but Carson Kolles took the lead back after back to back trips to the line and then he found junior guard Derek Harley for a corner three to make the score 32-27.
With 1:53 left, sophomore forward William Kennedy made a nice pass to senior guard Austin Marquette who fought through contact on his shot for the old-fashioned three point play after he converted his shot at the line for a nine point lead, 39-30. The Magic went into the half up 43-38 after Kolles nearly hit a half court shot at the buzzer.
Senior guard Brady Thompson started the half with back to back three’s and then hit a layup with 14:33 to give the Magic a ten point lead, 55-45. After that the lead ballooned to 20 and then 30 as the Magic finished off the Wildcats, 103-73.
Five different Magic players scored in double digits; Kolles led with 23, Thompson and Emmerich both had 18, Harley had 11 and Kennedy had 15. Naumann turned to some players who don’t normally get a ton of minutes with Sawatzke being out and Kennedy made the most of his opportunity, scoring his 15 in 20 minutes on 7/9 shooting.
Emmerich’s 18 was a career high. He shot 5/8 from the floor and 8/11 at the line. One of his five buckets was a dunk and one of his missed shots was nearly another dunk that would have put a Wildcast on a poster if Emmerich had been able to finish off the play.
The freshman mentioned he changed up his pre-game routine a bit and was happy about the total team effort, “I tried something new to get into the right headspace and it worked. I had one of my best games and it was fun. We had a good team win,” said Emmerich.
Monticello (10-10, 6-2) are on the road Tuesday against St. Francis (5-14, 2-7) before hosting Cambridge-Isanti (6-15, 5-4) on Thursday.
Monticello 70, Princeton 93
Princeton showed why they’re the conference leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 8 when they defended their home court well against the Magic. Kolles scored 26 and Sawatzke had 22. Kolles led the team with 6 assists and 6 rebounds as well. Senior forward Joe Schluender tied Kolles with 6 boards.
Monticello 75, Sartell-St. Stephen 90
Monti fell on the road on Monday, Feb. 14 in a non-conference matchup. Kolles scored 29 on 12/20 shooting and 4/10 from three. Thompson (14), Sawatzke (12) and Emmerich (11) also scored in double figures.
