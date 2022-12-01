Craig Geyen returns as the head coach for Monticello girls basketball. It is his 12th season as head coach and he is assisted by Bruce Balder- Lanoue, Jocelyn Hoselton, and Jill Kedrowski. Balder-Lanoue was named the Section 5AAA Assistant Coach of the Year. Last season the Magic went 13-16 and 7-7 in the Mississippi 8. They lost in the section final to Becker, who lost to Totino-Grace in the state championship game.
They beat St. Francis in the section 5AAA quarterfinal before upsetting Chisago Lakes in the section quarterfinals to advance to the section final against Becker. They beat the Wildcats 59-57 in overtime after losing to them twice during the regular season.
Eighth-grader Samantha Voll and junior Olivia Hanson were named All-Conference and senior Katelyn Lindberg and junior Lily Manning were named All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Lindberg was lost to graduation last spring, but Voll (now a freshman) and Hanson and Manning (now seniors) return for the Magic. Lexie Anderson also graduated from last year’s team. Lindberg now plays basketball at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
Monticello returns a lot of talent and has a chance to return to the section final once again. Hanson is a team leader and leading scorer (12.3 ppg) and was second in rebounding (3.9 rpg). She is a threat to shoot the three and can also take it inside.
The team is a deep team and littered with shooters.
Manning is the premiere shooting threat on the team after setting the school record for threes last year and was second in scoring at 9.9 ppg and frustrates opposing guards on defense. Voll was the starting point guard as a freshman and led the team in assists (2.7) and steals (2.8) per game.
Senior Sophia Haase is a standout defender, Ava Nebben brings more shooting, Sonja Olson brings a strong frontcourt presence, Miranda Smith is another strong post player who led the team in rebounding last season (5.2 rpg), Graycee Roubinek brings defense to the frontcourt, Sammi May is a perimeter threat who can shoot from distance and Faith Carson is another capable shooter who also brings energy.
The team lacks size but makes up for it with speed and quickness with multiple shooting threats on the floor at the same time. Geyen moved to a more up-tempo style of play last season that fits the mold of the current squad.
“We are excited about the season. We are looking forward to competing and working hard. We are going to be a fast and up-tempo team. We will play 94 feet every single night. We have a great mix of players that complement each other very well. They care for one another and they sacrifice personal success for team success,” said Geyen.
It’s a team that has a chance to work its way up the regular season standings (fourth last season in the Mississippi 8). They’re a competitive bunch with lots of energy, shooting, and experience with losing only one player from the regular rotation from last year’s team.
