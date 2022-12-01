Monticello girls basketball seniors 2022-2023

The seniors for the 2022-2023 Magic girls basketball team, L-R: Faith Carson, Sophia Haase, Sonja Olson, Liv Hanson, Miranda Smith, Graycee Roubinek, Sammi May, and Lily Manning.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Craig Geyen returns as the head coach for Monticello girls basketball. It is his 12th season as head coach and he is assisted by Bruce Balder- Lanoue, Jocelyn Hoselton, and Jill Kedrowski. Balder-Lanoue was named the Section 5AAA Assistant Coach of the Year. Last season the Magic went 13-16 and 7-7 in the Mississippi 8. They lost in the section final to Becker, who lost to Totino-Grace in the state championship game.

They beat St. Francis in the section 5AAA quarterfinal before upsetting Chisago Lakes in the section quarterfinals to advance to the section final against Becker. They beat the Wildcats 59-57 in overtime after losing to them twice during the regular season.

