2022-2023 Monticello boys swim and dive captains

The 2022-2023 Monticello boys swim and dive captains, Noah Mahoney (left), Rocco Vasoli (center), and Zachary Kuch (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

After spending ten years coaching the girls team, Dirk Westveer returns for his 35th season as head coach for the Monticello boys swim and dive team. It is the 49th season that Monticello High School has had a swim and dive program. John Sampson returns as the Section Diving Coach of the Year for his 16th season and after a six-year hiatus, Myranda Urick returns as the assistant swimming coach.

Last year Monticello went 10-3 and were Mississippi 8 champs, took third at the Section 3A meet, and 22nd at state. The Magic were led by diver Dakotah Parker and breaststroke swimmer Clay Megaw. They were two of the best athletes in program history and hold school records.

