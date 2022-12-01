After spending ten years coaching the girls team, Dirk Westveer returns for his 35th season as head coach for the Monticello boys swim and dive team. It is the 49th season that Monticello High School has had a swim and dive program. John Sampson returns as the Section Diving Coach of the Year for his 16th season and after a six-year hiatus, Myranda Urick returns as the assistant swimming coach.
Last year Monticello went 10-3 and were Mississippi 8 champs, took third at the Section 3A meet, and 22nd at state. The Magic were led by diver Dakotah Parker and breaststroke swimmer Clay Megaw. They were two of the best athletes in program history and hold school records.
Parker was a two-time All-American, a two-time section champion, a two-time state runner-up, and a five-year All-Conference honoree. Parker is currently diving at St. Thomas and Megaw is currently swimming at St. John’s.
Despite losing Parker and Megaw, Monticello retained a lot of talent as well. Names such as Paul Fasen, Jason Jones, Carson Callstrom, Josh Miller, Grant Stahlback, Ethan BadHeartBull, Tyler Grue, Jake Lindstrom, Santiago Castro, Sam Martin, and Gabe McDermmit. Captains for this season are Noah Mahoney, Rocco Vasoli, and Zachary Kuch. Kuch returns to Monticello after moving to Colorado for a year and a half.
MJ Arns is an All-State diver but is out for the season as he undergoes treatment for cancer.
The top-end talent is there for this team, but the key for this year’s team will be how the depth develops on the roster. Monticello should be able to easily win the Mississippi 8 again this season, but section opponents Hutchinson and Sauk Rapids-Rice are both top-five in the state and will provide heavy competition. They both brought back basically their entire rosters from last season and have talent and depth.
It will take a lot of work, but the team’s goals are to win the section and place in the top ten at the state tournament.
