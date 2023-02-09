Big Lake senior center Emma Jacobs (#32) shoots a layup against Monticello as Monticello senior Sonja Olson closes out on defense, Friday, Feb. 3 at Big Lake High School. Jacobs scored 9 points against the Magic.
Big Lake girls basketball hosted Monticello on Friday, Feb. 3 while the boys played across the river. The Magic got off to a quick start and didn’t let up against the Hornets. Monticello played strong defensively and was able to hold Big Lake junior Rylie Sternquist in check. When Sternquist isn’t able to get going offensively, the Hornets usually struggle and that’s what happened against Monti.
The Magic brought a ton of energy and came out strong against the Hornets, with an emphasis on stopping Sternquist, “It was definitely a focus on 12… she was a main focus of ours. And jumping everything and not letting them screen us was a focus of ours as well,” said senior guard Sophia Haase after the game.
About 10 minutes into the first half, Monticello senior Liv Hanson dove for a loose ball and was able to pass it from her knees to Haase. The play ended with a layup for Monti senior Sonja Olson as the Magic took a 27-8 lead.
The Magic were able to get whatever they wanted on offense but fouled a lot on defense and Big Lake spent much of the first half in the bonus.
Just before the halftime buzzer Monticello freshman point guard Sam Voll drilled a stepback three for her 17th point of the half as Monti went into the break up 47-18.
With Sternquist and eighth-grader Ashley Fitzgibbons struggling to produce on offense, the Hornets had a tough time getting scores.
Monti took their foot off the gas a bit on offense, but the defense remained strong in the final 18 minutes. Big Lake turned the ball over 24 times in 36 minutes and was held to 15 points in the second half.
Sternqust (11), Fitzgibbons (8) and senior center Emma Jacobs (9) combined to score 28 of Big Lake’s 33. Junior Kadyn Dilger and sophomore Mya Knapp also scored for the Hornets.
“The kids played well right from the start,” said Monticello Head Coach Craig Geyen. “It was a great team effort. Everybody scored, which is awesome and it’s always fun to have those.”
All 13 girls on the roster scored for Monticello. Voll led the way with 17, senior guard Lily Manning added 11 and senior forward Miranda Smith had 8.
Geyen was very impressed with his team’s ball movement and thought it was the best Monti shared the rock with each other all year. The Magic finished the game with 22 assists.
With only two weeks of the regular season left before the Section 5AAA tournament, the Monticello girls are full of confidence as they’re 7-3 in their last 10 games, “I think we’re pretty confident honestly. We’ve had a close game with Becker and all of our other games we come out strong and hard. I think if we stay focused and continue to work hard in practice we can get far in sections,” added Haase.
Last season Monticello finished as the section runner-up to state champion runner-up Becker. This year Monticello is 0-2 against Becker and 15-3 against everybody else.
The Section 5AAA tournament begins on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and runs through Thursday, March 9. The quarterfinals will be played at the higher seed with the semis and championship game taking place at Buffalo High School.
Monticello
Monticello beat Big Lake after losing to Becker on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and are now 5-0 after a loss this season. Voll led Monti with 22 points in their 71-49 loss. Hanson was second with 13 points. Haase had 11 rebounds and a steal.
On Tuesday, Monticello (15-5, 6-3 Mississippi 8) played Eden Valley-Watkins (7-11). On Thursday they host Princeton (7-12, 4-6) at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 14 Monti has a road game at Chisago Lakes (7-11, 3-6).
Big Lake
Earlier in the week Big Lake fell at home to Princeton 54-43 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Both defenses came to play as the Tigers outscored the Hornets 20-15 in the second half.
Sternquist had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Senior guard Jessie Moyer scored 9 points and corralled 5 rebounds.
Big Lake (1-17, 1-7) played North Branch (4-15, 1-8) on Tuesday night.
Thursday evening is the first of back-to-back games with Cambridge-Isanti (14-5, 8-1). The Bluejackets travel to Big Lake for a 7 p.m. game and on Tuesday, Feb. 14 Big Lake turns around and has a road game at Cambridge-Isanti High School starting at 7:15 p.m.
