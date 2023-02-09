Aubrey Krienke

Monticello freshman guard Aubrey Krienke (#13) draws a foul while attacking the basket against Big Lake. Krienke finished with 5 points against the Hornets, Friday, Feb. 3 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake girls basketball hosted Monticello on Friday, Feb. 3 while the boys played across the river. The Magic got off to a quick start and didn’t let up against the Hornets. Monticello played strong defensively and was able to hold Big Lake junior Rylie Sternquist in check. When Sternquist isn’t able to get going offensively, the Hornets usually struggle and that’s what happened against Monti.

The Magic brought a ton of energy and came out strong against the Hornets, with an emphasis on stopping Sternquist, “It was definitely a focus on 12… she was a main focus of ours. And jumping everything and not letting them screen us was a focus of ours as well,” said senior guard Sophia Haase after the game.

Emma Jacobs Big Lake basketball

Big Lake senior center Emma Jacobs (#32) shoots a layup against Monticello as Monticello senior Sonja Olson closes out on defense, Friday, Feb. 3 at Big Lake High School. Jacobs scored 9 points against the Magic.

