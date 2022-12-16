Paul Fasen 200-freestyle

Paul Fasen swimming in the 200-yard freestyle. Fasen took first-place with a time of 1:52.90, Thursday, Dec. 8 at Monticello Middle School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello swim and dive team cruised to victory over Chisago Lakes at home on Thursday, Dec. 8. They took the top two or three spots in most of the events throughout the night and were in total control.

The Magic started the party on the right track as they took the top two spots during the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Jake Lindstrom, Jason Jones, Grant Stahlback, and Carson Callstrom won first place with a time of 1:48.07. Second place was the team of Zachary Kuch, Rocco Vasoli, Ethan Bad Heart Bull, and Santiago Castro with a time of 1:51.14.

Noah Mahoney 200-free

Noah Mahoney swimming in the 200-yard freestyle. Mahoney finished with a time of 2:15.36, Thursday, Dec. 8 at Monticello Middle School.
