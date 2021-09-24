Princeton came to town looking for an upset against Bethany Modaff and her volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 16. The first set was an insane back and forth affair with the Tigers prevailing late, but the Magic handled their business the rest of the way winning the last three sets in convincing fashion.
The first set was close. Monticello held a 18-12 lead late, but Princeton came back and closed the gap to 19-18 forcing a Magic timeout. The set would be tied at 21 all, with Monti taking a brief lead before the Tigers tied it again at 23 and then took a 24-23 lead. Both teams would trade points up to 26-26, but Princeton would take the first set 28-26.
Then Monticello woke up.
Princeton actually held the edge for the beginning of the set winning as late as 11-10, but it was essentially all Magic from there. The red and black won set two by a score of 25-15, tying the match 1-1 after two sets.
Set three was all gas, no breaks for the Magic. Jumping out to a 7-1 lead, Princeton was forced to take a timeout. The Tigers got as close as 7-3, but that was as close as the away team would get. The Magic won the set 25-10 and took a 2-1 lead after three sets.
The fourth and final set started out close as well, but the Magic once again put the pedal to the metal after the set was tied 7-7. They outscored the Tigers the rest of the way 18-6 and the final set ended 25-13.
“We started out struggling and gave away a lot of free points. I think we missed seven serves and we watched seven balls drop on our side of the court. You can’t win sets or matches when you play like that. Second set was a little better and then we had a really good heart to heart talk and it was much different in sets three and four,” said Modaff. “I’m really proud of how they recovered,” she added.
For a team with high expectations, they are largely keeping up with those expectations. Modaff said her team grasps the whole picture and realize it’s more than just physical skill. There’s mental skill involved as well, and that includes being good teammates to each other.
Megan Wetter led the way with 16 kills and also finished with an ace, five total blocks, and six digs. Natalie Emmerich had 13 kills and seven digs. Isabelle Dixon had 8 digs.
Monticello 3, St. Francis 0
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Monticello traveled to St. Francis and won in straight sets (25-19, 25-11, 25-18). That win was their seventh of the year. The win against Princeton was their eighth of the year and own a 8-2 record on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.