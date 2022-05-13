For the second time this season Monticello baseball beat Big Lake, this time on the road. After beating Big Lake 2-0 at home in April, Monti finished off the regular season sweep of the Hornets.
The Magic got off to a hot start putting up a crooked number right away to start the game and led wire to wire. Zach Anderson started on the mound for Monti and went the distance, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five on 102 pitches. Isaiah Terlinden started for Big Lake and took the loss after pitching 5.1 innings.
Anderson looked comfortable all evening for the Magic and was able to mix his spots to keep the inexperienced Hornets off-balanced.
“I just wanted to throw strikes. I looked in the middle of the game I was about three strikes for every ball and I just let them hit the ball in play and not strike everybody out and let the defense do their job,” said Anderson.
Anderson also led the game off with a single. Alex Fearing followed that up with a single to center and then stole second to get both runners in scoring position. With one out, Caden King singled home Anderson to take a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Cal Ulven singled home Fearing for a 2-0 lead and after a walk Tyson Visness singled home two more for a 4-0 lead.
The Hornets got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Keenan Hjermstad singled home Luke Branson for his first of two RBI that night.
Monti came right back and responded with two more in the top of the second. Tyler Bitz tripled with two outs as the Magic scored two to take a 6-1 lead.
Big Lake scored once more during the bottom of the third, on a Hjermstad RBI groundout.
The red and black scored three more to add some insurance runs in the sixth to finish off the Hornets 9-2.
Bitz finished with three RBI for the Magic and Visness had two. Bitz also went 2/4 with a double and the triple. Fearing and Brock Woitalla also both had a double and King also tripled.
Monticello (8-4, 7-3) has North Branch (7-5, 4-5) on Tuesday, Princeton (9-4, 8-3) on the road Thursday in a battle for the top of the conference and Osseo (8-6) on Monday, May 16.
Big Lake (3-8, 3-5) has Becker (7-4, 6-4) on Tuesday and North Branch (7-5, 4-5) on Thursday.
Monticello 9, St. Francis 7
On Tuesday, May 3 Monticello edged out St. Francis on the road. Woitalla, Visness and Fearing all had two RBI. Brandon, Bitz and Nick Anderson also had an RBI each. The Magic also stole five bases. Branson picked up the win on the mound after pitching four innings while striking out five.
Becker 2, Monticello 3
On Thursday, May 5 Monti hosted a double header. The first game they beat Becker 3-2 to avenge a loss from earlier this year in Becker. Woitalla, King and Bitz all had an RBI each. Nick Anderson pitched two innings and earned the win. Woitalla pitched five innings giving up two runs (one earned).
Orono 6, Monticello 1
In game two of the May 5 double header they lost to Orono 6-1. Ulven had an RBI double that scored Bitz for their only run of the game.
Big Lake 1, St. Francis 5
The Hornets fell on the road to the Saints on Thursday, May 5. It was their fourth straight loss.
St. Francis 1, Big Lake 3
The Hornets got revenge however at home on Monday. The win snapped a five game losing streak for Big Lake.
