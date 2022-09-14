Monticello girls soccer has been in peak form all season and after a blimp on the radar against Orono, the red and black got right back in the saddle again against Big Lake. The Magic beat the Hornets 5-0. The blue and gold had trouble maintaining possession of the ball and were a little panicked when they did have it.
Monticello got five goals from three different girls, including two from sophomore Olivia Dunn.
“Actually just hit the net this time,” Dunn said what was going through her mind during her first goal of the game. “I kind of hit it away from the net a lot,” she laughed. “We got to keep working hard. Intensity is definitely something we got to keep up. Sometimes it’s not always there in the first half and we got to get it up in the second half and we want to keep it even for the whole game,” Dunn said on playing a complete 80 minutes.
Monticello hosted the party and they got the party started quickly. Senior Olivia Hanson scored her fifth goal of the season off a corner kick in the third minute of play. With 24:16 remaining in the half junior Bella Vasoli scored her eighth of the season with an assist going to Hanson.
Monti dominated for most of the game and took that 2-0 lead into half. Big Lake had trouble keeping possession when they did win it, but would often give it right back off of a pass into space they couldn’t catch up to or by being too strong with their touches.
The one bright spot was senior forward Savannah Baker. She played great. Showed her composure and made smart decisions and played perhaps her most impressive game of the season.
“She got a shoutout at the end of the game because she did work incredibly hard. Even though the ball didn’t get up in attacking position a lot, she was still relentless trying to win the ball. She did an awesome job and that was one of the positives tonight,” said Big Lake Head Coach Brady Johnson.
Hanson scored perhaps the dagger with her second of the night and sixth of the season with 34:25 left in the game with a shot to the bottom right corner past the outstretched arms of Hornets junior goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger.
Dunn scored two goals over the remainder of the second half for her second and third goals of the season to finish off the Hornets 5-0. It was a complete team win that showcased their quality.
“I think up to this point it was our most complete 80 minutes of the year,” said Magic Head Coach Nate Budish. “Every game we can string together a good half, but we had not put together two consecutive halves so far. So tonight was good to come out and put both halves together.”
The girls came out strong right away and Budish didn’t have to worry about making halftime adjustments like he often had to so far this season.
Budish and Dunn were also very complimentary of Dilger on the Hornets. Being one of the best goalkeepers in the conference it isn’t often a team can beat her five times in one match.
Monticello (6-1-1, 2-0 M8) visits Becker (2-3, 1-1) on Thursday and hosts Cambridge-Isanti (3-4, 2-1) on Monday, Sept. 19 starting at 7 p.m.
Big Lake (2-2-1, 1-2) hosts North Branch (1-6, 0-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m. On Saturday they’re on the road at Heritage Christian (3-3-1) and on Monday they’re on the road against Chisago Lakes (2-4, 1-1).
Monticello
Monticello won their fourth and fifth games in a row before finally losing their first game against Orono. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 they beat Delano 2-1 and got goals from Vasoli and junior Skyler Ellis. On Thursday, Sept. 8 they beat North Branch 4-0 and got goals from Vasoli (2), senior Sophia Haase and Dunn. Goalkeeper Sam Brown made 3 saves in the shutout. They lost to Orono 3-1 on Friday, Sept. 9 after giving up two quick goals.
Big Lake
On Tuesday, Sept. 6 Big Lake beat Hutchinson 8-0. Junior Lexi Moen had a hat-trick, junior Rylie Sternquist had 2 goals, Baker, freshmen Paige Erickson, Adeline Hitter and junior Emma Borer all had a goal as well. Dilger made 9 saves to post a shutout. On Thursday, Sept. 8 they lost 1-0 to St. Francis. Dilger finished with 15 saves.
