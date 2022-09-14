Olivia Hanson vs Big Lake soccer

Senior Olivia Hanson sends a cross into the box against Big Lake, Monday, Sept. 12 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello girls soccer has been in peak form all season and after a blimp on the radar against Orono, the red and black got right back in the saddle again against Big Lake. The Magic beat the Hornets 5-0. The blue and gold had trouble maintaining possession of the ball and were a little panicked when they did have it.

Monticello got five goals from three different girls, including two from sophomore Olivia Dunn.

Savannah Baker

Senior Savannah Baker (3) dribbles the ball down the sidelines against Monticello, Monday, Sept. 12 at MHS.

