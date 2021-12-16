Monticello hosted Cambridge-Isanti for a swim meet on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Magic are looking to win all of their conference meets and they got off swimmingly against the Bluejackets.
The Magic took care of business 91-75.
“Good first meet,” said Head Coach Dirk Westveer. “The guys did a good job.”
The home team wasted no time in getting out to an early lead taking first and second place during the first event, the 200 medley relay. Vasoli, Megaw, Jones and Stahlback took first with a time of 1:53.11 and Martin, Castro, Bad Heart Bull and Dahl finished in second with their time of 1:59.16 to take a 12-2 lead.
The Magic extended their lead taking the top three spots during the 200 free. Paul Fasen (1:59.38) finished in first, Cade Hansen (2:04.04) finished in second and Tyler Grue (2:08.04) finished in third to round out the top three and the Magic led 25-5.
Monticello took the top two spots in the 200 IM, Jason Jones (2:17.01) finished in first with Bad Heart Bull (2:22.17) finishing in second.
The boys reclaimed the top three spots again during the 50 freestyle. Carson Callstrom (25.20) finished in first, Grant Stahlback (25.24) finished in second and Bo Dahlheimer (26.31) finished in third.
Again finishing in the top three spots was the Magic during the diving portion of the competition. Dakotah Parker (264.90) finished in the top spot, MJ Arns (239.10) finished in second and Gabe McDermott (180.75) finished in third for Monti.
For the first time all night, Monticello didn’t claim the top spot. For the 100 fly, Bad Heart Bull (1:05.51) finished in second with Clay Megaw (1:05.81) finishing in third.
After a one event absence, Monti recaptured the top spot during the 100 freestyle. Paul Fasen (53.20) finished in first and Grant Stahlback (56.84) took third place. Monticello held a 79-27 lead.
The 500 freestyle was next. Tyler Grue (5:56.15) finished in first and Cade Hansen (5:49.91) took second place.
Monticello had the two fastest times during the 200 relay. Fasem. Callstrom, Megaw and Stahlback (1:40.61) and Jones, Dahlheimer, Mahoney and Grue (1:46.25) finished with the second fastest time.
Rocco Vasoli (1:06.75) finished with the fastest time during the 100 backstroke. Monticello also had the three fastest times during the 100 breaststroke. Clay Megaw (1:03.51), Jason Jones (1:07.65) and Santiago Castro (1:14.73) finished top three. To finish the meet they also finished with the two fastest 400 relay times. Fasen, Bad Heart Bull, Hansen and Callstrom (3:48.65) finished the fastest while Dahlheimer, Grue, Miller and Vasoli (3:58.24) finished next.
It was a good start to the season for the Magic picking up a 91-75 victory.
