It was a great day for Monticello soccer on Thursday, Sept. 29. Coming out the gates playing fast and strong against St. Francis it was apparent early Monticello was not messing around.
Just over seven minutes into the contest Alex Westveer fed Andrew Roff for the game’s first goal and Roff’s eighth of the year. It wouldn’t take long for the Magic to double their lead.
Just three minutes later Griffin Froemming found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.
St. Francis tried to answer and had some chances, but sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good and Monticello had both today as the Fighting Saints could not convert despite the Magic losing their defensive marks a couple times.
After weathering the storm, Antonio Portillo made a perfect run up the middle and received a pinpoint pass, but the St. Francis goalkeeper made a brilliant save to keep the score 2-0 for the time being.
Monticello’s attack was ferocious all half creating chance after chance, but the away keeper stood strong and Monticello took their 2-0 lead to the half, but it easily could have been a lot more.
Those goals they weren’t getting in the first half started coming true in the final 40 minutes.
Just over three minutes into the half, Ty Modaff played a great ball to Tate Jacobson. Jacobson converted and the Magic owned a 3-0 lead.
After helping Roff score in the first half, Westveer wanted in on the action himself this time. Westveer increased the Magic lead to 4-0 just a minute after Jacobson’s goal.
That goal was fast, but Carter Block was even faster. Not even a minute after Westveer’s goal, Block scored and if you blinked you missed the Magic’s three goals in just one minute and 47 seconds.
The icing on the cake came in the form of Portillo. This time he did not miss his chance. St. Francis turned the ball over in their own third of the field and Portillo beat the goalkeeper and finished for his eighth goal of the season and a 6-0 Monticello lead.
St. Francis did manage to score with just 6:30 left in the game, but it was too little too late and the Magic reigned victorious 6-1.
It was a complete game from the home side and they never let off the gas pedal. The Magic attack was relentless and head coach Matt McLachlan mentioned how they had been working on that in practice.
“We’ve been working the last couple sessions about finding corners and running the angles instead of running straight at the goal. Coming off of the numbers on the football field to give you that angle of the post. Four of our six goals came on angled runs on the back post,” said McLachlan.
It’s clear the team wanted to clean up their attack and they have been successful in doing that as of late as they maintain their lead at the top of the Mississippi 8 sharing a 6-0 conference record with Princeton.
Monticello 3, Holy Family 4
On Tuesday, Sept. 28 Monticello played a road game against Holy Family. It was a great effort against a good team that saw the Magic lose by one goal. Monticello got goals from Roff, Westveer, and Jacobson. Modaff and Block both had one assist.
Monticello 1, Willmar 1
On Saturday, Oct. 2 the Magic had another road game. This time they had the undefeated Willmar Cardinals. The game ended in a 1-1 tie with Modaff scoring the only goal for the Magic. Willmar was 13-0-1 heading into the game so it was only the second time this season the Cardinals were unable to come away victorious. Monticello is playing some great soccer at the right time as the regular season comes to a close.
Monticello 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
On Monday the Magic shutout the Sabres in Sartell. They finish the season at Princeton on Wednesday and against Breck at home on Thursday.
