Magic gymnasts win big at home

The Monticello gymnastics team stepped out for the first meet of the season on Thursday, Jan. 22.
The girls earned a 133.05-127.325 victory over Chisago Lakes.
Monticello Head Coach Kelly Osland was happy with her team’s score and made adjustments when it was necessary.
“I was extremely impressed with how the team competed,” Osland said. “I was a little nervous going into the meet with only 13 day of practice. We had to water down routines to keep the gymnasts safe and look forward to when they are able to add in their higher level skills.”
In the first event, vault, Monticello scored a 33.375 over Chisago Lakes 33.05.
The Magic’s Karley Kleeberger came in first place, scoring an 8.475. Raegan Bryant was second with a 8.45.
Chisago Lakes took the third and fourth spots while Monticello’s Sydney Wahnschaffe took fifth scoring an 8.25.
On the bars Monticello scored a 32.175 as a team. The Wildcats scored a 29.1.
Chisago Lakes took the first individual spot, but Monticello held the next five positions.
Bryant came in second place scoring an 8.35, Hailey Schmitz came in third place scoring an 8.15, Brooklyn Hanson was fourth scoring a 7.975, Sydney Wahnschaffe was fifth scoring a 7.7, and Reagan Wahnschaffe was sixth scoring a 7.675.
Next was the balance beam where the teams were most competitive and evenly scored.
Chisago Lakes scored a 33.2 and Monticello scored a 32.2.
Chisago Lakes earned the top two individual spots.
The Magic’s Reagan Wahnschaffe scored an 8.34 in third place, Schmitz took fourth with a score of 8.25, and Sydney Wahnschaffe scored an 8.
The floor is where Monticello shined.
Osland loved watching her team compete despite the weird COVID-19 adjustments.
“It was good for the girls to compete,” Osland said. “It always helps to motivate them to set their goals. We prepared for the meet by attempting to perform their routines from last season. If the skills were not safe, we did something else. It helped to ease their minds and feel confident in their routines. It was fun to see them pull together as a team by cheering through their mask and giving elbow bumps.”
The Magic scored a 35.3 as a team over Chisago Lakes’ 31.975.
Bryant came in first place scoring a 9, Raegan Wahnschaffe came in second scoring an 8.8, Kleegerger earned an 8.775, and Annabelle Klimesh came in fifth place with a score of 8.225.
Bryant came in first place in the All-Around scoring a 33.4 from her four events.
Schmitz came in second place scoring a 33.375.
Osland was thrilled for her gymnasts.
“The girls are happy with the way they performed and excited about the win,” Osland said. “Our goal was to do our best, have fun and to be safe. We accomplished all three.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.