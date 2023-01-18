Sienna Zapeda

Seventh grader Sienna Zapeda sticks the landing on the vault, Thursday, Jan. 12 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello gymnastics only had one meet last week on Thursday, Jan. 12 and they certainly made it count. They scored a season-high 143.173 against Princeton on teacher appreciation night. Every gymnast on the team walked out with their favorite teacher for team introductions and proceeded to put on a show for the home crowd.

The Magic won every event and had the top four scorers in every rotation.

Alisha Grue

Alisha Grue celebrates after nailing her uneven bars routine against the Tigers, Thursday, Jan. 12 at Monticello High School. Grue’s score of 8.750 was the second highest of the meet.
Raegan Bryant

Raegan Bryant prepares to leap from one bar to the other, Thursday, Jan. 12 at Monticello High School.

