Monticello gymnastics only had one meet last week on Thursday, Jan. 12 and they certainly made it count. They scored a season-high 143.173 against Princeton on teacher appreciation night. Every gymnast on the team walked out with their favorite teacher for team introductions and proceeded to put on a show for the home crowd.
The Magic won every event and had the top four scorers in every rotation.
Lauren Hansen (36.325) was the top all-around scorer with Raegan Bryant (35.550) coming in second in just her third meet of the season. Seventh grader Sienna Zapeda continues to improve and showcase Monti’s depth from their younger athletes. Their incredible depth is further showcased by the fact that Lauren Hansen and Bryant are their only two all-around athletes while most of the team specializes in their particular events.
After The Hornet Classic Head Coach Kelly Osland said to expect higher scores on the vault the rest of the season and her team backed that up against the Tigers in their first action since then.
The Magic took to the vault first and the improvement from the week before was immediately apparent. Bryant (9.5) had the top score, Lauren Hansen (9.3) came in second, Zapeda (9.1) was third, Brooklyn Hansen (8.85) was fourth, and Raegan Wahnschafe (8.8) also impressed.
They performed on the uneven bars during the next rotation and didn’t have their best performance as a whole, but still did well enough to take the top scores. Lauren Hansen (9.1) led everybody, Alisha Grue (8.75) was runner-up on the bars, Alana Beckland (8.35) was a close third, Bryant (7.55) slipped off on her first run and had to take a second attempt, and Zapeda (7.35) continues to work hard on her technique.
Their scores came back up on the beam. Brooklyn Hansen (9.150) led both teams, Wahnschafe (9.075) was effective with her routine, Bryant (8.950) was next, Lauren Hansen (8.550) finished in fourth, and Grue (8.50) rounded out Monticello’s performance.
On the floor, Monticello was magical with four girls scoring at least 9.0. Bryant (9.550) excelled in her routine, Lauren Hansen (9.375) had a splendid performance, Grue (9.025) did well, Wahnschafe (9.0) also reached the 9.0 mark, and young Zapeda (8.550) was nearly a whole point better than Princeton’s top scorer on the floor.
On Tuesday, Monticello gymnastics was in North Branch for a make-up meet from Dec. 13, 2022. On Thursday the girls travel across the river for a meet with Big Lake starting at 6 p.m., and on Saturday they’re in the Tornado Tumble Invite at Anoka High School. The next time the girls are at home is against Becker on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
