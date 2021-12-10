Kelly Osland returns to coach the Monticello gymnastics team this season to no surprise and she’s spent over 30 years coaching in Monti. Lisa Nygaard, Will Theyson and Emily Dockendorf will assist Osland with the team.
Last year the Magic had a dual record of 8-2. They went 6-2 in the Mississippi 8 and finished second in the section meet to Big Lake. It was tough with the COVID situation, but found some team success and some individual success as well. Presley Kass was able to recover from a back injury and qualify for the state class A meet on the floor and bars. She finished 13th on bars and 18th on floor at state.
The Magic only lost one senior to graduation last year in Sydney Wahnschaffe, who’s younger sister Reagan, is on the team. Kass and Wahnschaffe are joined by Raegan Bryant, Hailey Schmitz, Brooklyn Hansen, Tessa Luebke, Annabelle Klimesh, Tyana Kolles and Autumn Lobeck as returners from last year’s varsity squad. Schmitz, Klimesh and Luebke are the only seniors on the team.
“They are not only talented athletes, but are hard workers, dedicated, and positive role models for their younger teammates,” said Osland on her seniors.
The Magic are a strong team and according to Olsand enter the season in great shape with the girls having trained really hard during the offseason and that will be their biggest strength in the early portion of the year. Entering the season in great form is only going to increase their strength as the season wears on. If the team can avoid injuries it will be a tough roster to compete against.
Sydney Lerberg, Alana Becklund and Lauren Hansen are some middle schoolers who bring some new faces and talent to the already talented roster.
After last season Osland just wants to focus on being together as a team to improve their outlook on the year in a conference with some great talent, especially in river rival Big Lake.
The Magic tied for fourth as a team during the first meet of the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Dec. 4. They placed fourth in every event as a team at the Elk River Invitational and will look to build on that momentum the rest of the season as their first conference meet is on Tuesday, Dec. 7 against Cambridge-Isanti.
