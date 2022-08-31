Sam Brown save

Senior goalkeeper Sam Brown makes a first half save against Buffalo on the road, Thursday, Aug. 25. Brown has allowed just one goal through three games. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello Magic girls soccer started their season on the road against Buffalo in a double header with the boys playing earlier to kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The girls team should be talented enough to challenge for a conference title as they return a few players from last year’s team. The biggest question mark is their goaltending as senior Sam Brown steps into the box this year.

