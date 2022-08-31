Monticello Magic girls soccer started their season on the road against Buffalo in a double header with the boys playing earlier to kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The girls team should be talented enough to challenge for a conference title as they return a few players from last year’s team. The biggest question mark is their goaltending as senior Sam Brown steps into the box this year.
Brown was going to have to answer the bell early for Monti against Buffalo and it’s safe to say she did her part.
“My confidence definitely grew after I made a few saves. I had a back to the bar one a few minutes in and that definitely got my confidence up. And the girls are so supportive. It’s so nice I love having them on the team,” Brown said after the game.
Her goal was not to let the team down and going forward she just wants to stay focused and positive as the season goes on.
Just over a minute into the game a Buffalo free kick hit the crossbar and Brown made a save on the rebound. With 35:50 remaining in the half Monticello had a shot that went high.
There was some good back-and-forth play as they limited each other’s chances for the next few minutes.
Brown stayed busy for Monticello as she was tested some more before the first 40 minutes were up, but she did her job as the game remained scoreless into halftime.
It didn’t remain that way for long. Senior Liv Hanson from the far side of the box sent a shot over the Bison keeper to the back of the net for the game’s first goal with 35:54 left in the second half.
A wonder-strike finally beat Brown with 26:00 remaining in the half as a rocket from about 30 yards out stretched out of her reach just below the crossbar to tie the game at 1-1.
Monti nearly broke the tie with five minutes left in the half, but senior Faith Carson’s shot was pushed over the bar by the keeper on an acrobatic save. Brown matched that effort on the other end with a key save with just 2:29 remaining in the half to send the game into overtime.
This year’s overtime rules are two five minute halves played in their entirety, no golden goal.
Brown made another save with just 11 seconds left in the first overtime to keep the score 1-1 and that was the final.
Magic Head Coach Nathan Budish thought it took a few minutes for his side to get used to actual game speed, but liked the way they looked after that, “coming from practices against each other you never know what to expect in your first varsity game action. It took a few minutes to get up to the pace of play, but we settled in and it was a back-and-forth battle the whole time.”
After scoring just one in the season opener, Monticello was back at it for the home opener against Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Monticello (1-0-1) plays at home on Tuesday against Zimmerman (1-1) and again on Thursday against Watertown-Mayer (0-1). Both games begin at 7 p.m. They are then on the road against Delano (N/A) on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for their first of three straight road games.
Willmar 0, Monticello 5
Monti got their first win of the season on Saturday, Aug. 27. Junior Bella Vasoli scored seven minutes into the game and it’s all the girls needed. Vasoli finished with two goals. Hanson also scored twice to stay in the team lead with three goals on the year. Senior Sophia Haase also had a goal and an assist on Vasoli’s first goal.
Brown kept a clean sheet for her first career varsity shutout.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.