Bella Vasoli vs Watertown-Mayer

Junior Bella Vasoli takes a shot on goal against Watertown-Mayer. Vasoli finished the game with 1 goal and 2 assists, Thursday, Sept. 1 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello girls soccer just keeps on winning. After taking down Watertown-Mayer 4-2 at home on Thursday, Sept. 1 they improved their record to 3-0-1 on the year and have won three in a row after tying with Buffalo to start the season.

Junior Bella Vasoli and seniors Sophia Haase and Olivia Hanson all scored and continue to battle for the team lead in goals. They all have four goals each to date and have scored 12 of the Magic’s 13 goals this season. Senior Sydney Brandt also scored against the Royals.

Sydney Brandt goal celly

Olivia Hanson and Sydney Brandt celebrate Brandt scoring her first goal of the season, Thursday, Sept. 1 at Monticello High School.

Tags

Load comments