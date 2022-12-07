Freshman guard Sam Voll shoots a free throw in the first half against Buffalo. Voll scored a career high 31 points which was the most a girl hooper has scored since Anna Olson three years ago, Friday, Dec. 2 at Monticello High School.
The Monticello girls basketball team is off to a great start early this season. They easily handled Dassel-Cokato on the road on Thursday, Dec. 1, and had no trouble with Buffalo the next night on Friday, Dec. 2.
There was a large crowd for their home opener last Friday. The Magic have a chance to be a dangerous team this season, led by freshman point guard Sam Voll. She dropped a career-high 31 points in the victory over the Bison, the most a girl hooper has dropped for Monti in three years.
“I was really nervous, but it was a team effort and we all played great,” said Voll. “We can kick, we can drive, we can score, we can all finish. It’s great.”
They run a deep rotation off the bench and that keeps the girls fresh as they like to get out and run in transition and play a press style of defense for all 94 feet between baskets. They played with their food a bit at first before they put their foot on the gas and maintained a large lead for most of the night.
“Our plan is to play full court. We’re just going to get up and play, be aggressive. Just get after teams,” said Head Coach Craig Geyen. “Press, press, press. Wreck havoc.”
The half-court defense looked good, forcing a bunch of turnovers and allowing them to get out in transition early and often. They got to the cup with ease and that led to a lot of foul shots. There are plenty of shooting threats on the team, but they didn’t need to shoot a bunch of long-range shots as they owned the paint.
Leading 21-13 after nine minutes the Bison called their first timeout. They called their second timeout at 3:05 as Monticello’s lead increased to 36-23. By halftime, the score was 44-30 with Voll having 20 by the break. It could have been even more, but Monticello turned the ball over themselves a few times and committed some fouls that got Buffalo to the line in the double bonus.
It was more of the same in the second half, Monticello continued to force turnovers on defense and Buffalo struggled to really do anything on defense.
The Magic finished the game with 15 steals. Senior guard Sophia Haase, senior guard Sammi May, senior guard/forward Liv Hanson, and Voll all finished with 3 steals a piece. Senior guard Lily Manning and senior forwards Miranda Smith and Graycee Roubinek all had 1 themselves.
Hanson had 15 points to go with 4 rebounds and an assist to go with her 3 steals. Voll finished with 31 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. Smith had 7 rebounds and 6 points down low.
There weren’t many negatives for the Magic in this one. They had some turnovers and committed too many fouls at times and Geyen said they probably need to call more fouls in practice to help clean that up. “We got to play defense more with our feet instead of our hands.”
It was as easy as it gets. Monticello (2-0) enjoys two more home games before hitting the road. On Tuesday they hosted Delano (2-1) and on Friday they have Zimmerman (0-1). Tip-off for the Zimmerman game is at 7 p.m.
Monticello 52, Dassel-Cokato 19
The season opener was another easy win for the Magic. They were in control the whole way leading 30-9 at halftime.
Senior guard Faith Carson led the way with 12 points and Hanson was right behind her with 11. Hanson also had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and another 3 steals. Voll and Haase also had 3 steals. Smith led the team with 7 rebounds and chipped in 4 points. Manning had 3 assists with 6 points. Junior guard Ava Nebben had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.
