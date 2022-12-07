Sam Voll free throw

Freshman guard Sam Voll shoots a free throw in the first half against Buffalo. Voll scored a career high 31 points which was the most a girl hooper has scored since Anna Olson three years ago, Friday, Dec. 2 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello girls basketball team is off to a great start early this season. They easily handled Dassel-Cokato on the road on Thursday, Dec. 1, and had no trouble with Buffalo the next night on Friday, Dec. 2.

There was a large crowd for their home opener last Friday. The Magic have a chance to be a dangerous team this season, led by freshman point guard Sam Voll. She dropped a career-high 31 points in the victory over the Bison, the most a girl hooper has dropped for Monti in three years.

Sammi May three point attempt

Senior guard Sammi May takes a three-point shot against Buffalo. May finished with three points, Friday, Dec. 2 at Monticello High School.

