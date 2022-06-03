Monticello girls lacrosse split their last two games of the regular season to finish 8-5, 5-2 in the Mississippi 8 and finished as conference runner-ups to Chisago Lakes, who finished 7-0 in the M8. The finish earned them the fourth seed in the section 8A playoffs and host Moorhead at home on Wednesday for their first playoff game.
Last year Monticello beat Chisago Lakes twice, both by one goal, including 11-10 the last game of the regular season to finish undefeated at 13-0 and were named Mississippi 8 champs.
On Tuesday, May 24 they traveled East on 94 to STMA High School. They lost 11-6 despite a hat-trick from freshman Addison Kiphuth.
STMA outscored Monti 5-1 in the first half. The Magic scored five in the second half, but it was too little too late. Senior Katelyn Lindberg scored a goal and an assist, senior Samantha Pullen scored a goal and sophomore Piper Perron also had a goal and an assist in the loss. Sophomore Bryn Dahlheimer made 10 saves.
It was the Magic’s first loss by more than one goal since April 23 against Buffalo.
They mopped the floor with St. Cloud the next day, Wednesday, May 25. In their final tune-up before sections they won 14-1 and ran away with it early.
Three different runners had hat-tricks at halftime. Lindberg had four while Kiphuth and senior Halle Dahlheimer both had three in the first 25 minutes.
All three scored in the first five minutes of the game to set the tone early. Lindberg and Kiputh both scored in the first two minutes. The Crush scored shortly after to make the score 2-1, but the Magic scored the final 12 goals of the game.
By halftime five different girls had scored a goal for Monti.
The attack was aggressive and patient and was rewarded consistently as they scored 12 of their 14 in the first half before letting off the gas pedal some in the second half.
It was a nice rebound game from getting punched in the mouth a bit by STMA the previous day.
Halle Dahlheimer finished with a hat-trick, Lindberg finished with four goals and Kiphuth had five goals and three assists for an eight point game.
It was the first time this season at least three girls all scored hat-tricks after it happened twice last season. Emma Cordell (3), Avery Haag (3), Morgynn Spears (3) and Halle Dahlheimer (4) all had hattys in a 19-1 win against Rocori and Madison Katzenberger (4), Cordell (3) and Haag (6) all scored a hatty in a 14-7 win against St. Cloud.
Sophomore Lauren Moorhouse had an assist, Perron scored a goal and Tawny Dahlheimer had an assist as well. Bryn Dahlheimer made nine saves.
Monticello hosts Moorhead at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Moorhead also finished the year 8-5, but as Head Coach Shane Weber put it, everybody is 0-0 now.
“We’re back to 0-0 now so it’s a fresh start. You always feel confident coming off a win. We go out on a high note, but there’s always something to improve on,” said Weber.
The most important thing the team can do now is to stay focused. After their 13-0 finish last season that set a program record for total wins in a season, they lost their first section game to Rogers 12-9.
The winner of the Monticello Moorhead game will play the winner between Elk River/Zimmerman and St. Cloud Area in the section 8A semifinals on Tuesday, June 7.
