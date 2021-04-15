Magic girls lacrosse team stacked with seniors

The Monticello girls lacrosse team started practicing on Monday, April 5 and has the first game of the season on Thursday, April 15 against Delano/Rockford.
Shane Weber is the Monticello Lacrosse Head Coach and he’s been coaching lacrosse for five years, but this is his first shot at being head coach.
Weber’s assistant coaches are Jared Hines and Tara Eckhart.
The Magic seniors are Madison Katzenberger, Emma Cordell, Amanda Pederson, Emiley Melsmess, Jaden Strickland, Mya Brion, Morynn Spears, Makenna Zadow, Grace Kuta, Bree Yetzer, Emma Wolters, Avery Haag, Myra Benson, and Rylee Eickstadt.
The 2021 captains are Cordell, Yetzer, and Pederson.
The squad has high hopes of winning the conference, section, and making a state appearance this year. It would be a first in Monticello history.
“The biggest strength of the group is the amount of experience the girls have,” Hines said. “We have only graduated two seniors in the last two years and so many of our seniors have played varsity for three plus years.”
This years’ team has seniors to spare and the leadership is over flowing.
“This group is ready to go and lead rills and help younger players,” Hines said.
Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville are on the top of the list when it comes to top competitors this season.
The Monticello girls will take on Delano/Rockford on Thursday, April 15.
“We are expecting to come out and get a victory on our home turf,” Hines said. “While we haven’t played a game in a long time, neither has anyone else so we have to be ready to go right from the opening draw.”
