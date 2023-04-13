The Monticello girls’ lacrosse team wrapped up their first week of practice on Thursday, April 6 at the STMA dome. After spending the first three days practicing in the Monticello High School
fieldhouse surrounded by all the other spring teams, it was a nice change of pace.
Senior captain Briana Brenteson was happy to get out there for her last season and thinks the team looks good already, “It’s been super good. All the girls look super strong. Not too much rust had to get wiped off,” said Brenteson.
It was the first time they could practice on turf this season so they whipped passes around at 100 percent.
The practice started with some passing drills and then they did a full 11 on 11 scrimmage for 10 minutes.
After the scrimmage, they split into groups and worked on their fundamentals. They worked on getting open, scooping ground balls and offense vs defense. They finished up with more passing work before practice ended at 8:30 p.m.
There was a lot of communication throughout the session that bodes well for their season outlook. It appears to be a cohesive group that enjoys each other’s presence. There’s a strong sense of camaraderie on this 2023 team that might have been lacking in the program previously.
After the team graduated 12 seniors from last year’s team, the opportunity is there for girls to take advantage of some open spots and make their presence felt.
There’s a lot of shared excitement for the season, “this group of girls is showing really good potential,” said Piper Perron. “We all are a cohesive unit. It’s looking pretty good so far.”
Running around on the open turf hit the spot after dealing with the cramped fieldhouse, “the difference between turf and a gym is crazy,” added Perron.
An underrated factor that can so often make or break teams is their chemistry together, and this year’s team seems to have that chemistry that some of the more recent teams might have lacked.
“The team as a whole is becoming one and it doesn’t feel so divided. Not so cliquey,” said Grace Esselman. “We’re becoming one big family and we’re all just really bonding this year.”
The Magic have their season opener on Thursday at Buffalo High School after what will be just two weeks of practice before things get real.
Not one to look ahead, Head Coach Shane Weber is taking the season one step at a time, “there’s a lot of growth that still needs to be done. Looking at where we are, this is our first day on turf, kind of seeing what everybody looks like was actually pretty impressive from the get-go,” said Weber. “You always kind of expect a little dust on the stick but a lot of them are looking crisp.”
A lot of the girls have made lacrosse a year-round sport and it’s apparent to the coaching staff. The team knows where it left off and there’s a lot of motivation to pick it right back up. After going 8-6 last season they’re hoping to make a little jump.
“Up and up is what the goal is,” said Weber.
After losing a lot of offense to graduation last spring, assistant coach Jared Hines is excited to see how this group steps up, “we lost a big senior class. We lost a senior class that really contributed a lot, especially on offense. We’re bringing back a lot of our core defense and a lot of people who did really well in the spots that they needed to last year on offense. We have a lot of people who will be stepping into new roles on offense so I’m excited to see how the offense rolls and bringing back that core defense is going to be super helpful too,” said Hines.
Sophomore Addison Kiphuth will be a big part of the offense after leading the team in goals (32) and points (45) last season. Perron was tied for second on the team in points (28) last season while leading the Magic in assists (15). Freshman Julia DeChene is expected to be another big contributor after scoring 10 goals last season as an eighth grader.
The Mississippi 8 is ripe for the taking and the Magic are hoping to take the conference crown for the third time in program history and for the first time since 2021 after a one-year hiatus.
You can catch the girls in action at home for the first time this season on Monday when Monticello hosts Chisago Lakes for the season opener scheduled for 6 p.m.
