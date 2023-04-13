Bryn Dahlheimer
Goalie Bryn Dahlheimer makes a save during a 3 on 2 drill. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello girls’ lacrosse team wrapped up their first week of practice on Thursday, April 6 at the STMA dome. After spending the first three days practicing in the Monticello High School

fieldhouse surrounded by all the other spring teams, it was a nice change of pace.

Grace Esselman
Grace Esselman throws a pass during a 3 on 2 drill during the Monticello girls’ lacrosse team’s first practice on turf this season, Thursday, April 6 at the STMA dome. 
Addison Kiphuth
Addison Kiphuth with the ball in the attacking zone during the open scrimmage portion of the team’s first turf practice inside of the STMA dome, Thursday, April 6. 

