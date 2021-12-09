It was an up and down week for the Monticello girls basketball team. They went 1-2 picking up a win against Mound Westonka on opening night Tuesday, Nov. 30 on the road and then lost two in a row to Orono at home on Thursday, Dec. 2 and then at Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 3.
The offense had a tough time against Orono and Buffalo topping out at 41 against the Bison after scoring 51 in their opening night win.
Junior guard Olivia Hanson dropped 14 points and 8 rebounds on Mound Westonka. Junior forward Miranda Smith had a double double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Lily Manning was a Swiss army knife and was all over the court doing it all. She recorded seven points, five rebounds, five assists, five steals with no turnovers.
It was a great win for the Magic who got to start their season off with a win.
The next couple of games did not go as well.
Orono came to town for their second game and took care of the Magic. The Spartans started the game on a 10-2 run and didn’t look back. They were able to get out and run in transition creating fast break chances off Monticello’s misses. Manning did finish a nice Euro-step for the Magic’s first bucket while trailing 6-0.
The Spartans were able to score plenty down low inside and wear down the Monti defense. Orono held leads of 24-7 and 30-13.
After having only 13 points with just above five minutes left they got some more looks to fall and managed seven points in the last five minutes to trail 38-21 at the half.
Monticello was a little too loose with the ball giving Orono plenty of extra possessions. They were able to get out and go running the floor and scoring easy buckets. The final score was 75-31.
Orono is a good team and gave Monticello the blueprint for what they can be with the two teams playing the same style, something Head Coach Craig Geyen was quick to mention, “they’re good. They did a lot of things that we wanted to do and they just did it better than what we did,” said Geyen.”
They play a fast up and down style. Monticello did start the second half better, but then Orono started to hit some more shots.
Hanson once again led the team in scoring with 10 of their 31. She added four rebounds and a steal. They hauled in 31 rebounds as a team with six different girls tied at four boards for the team lead.
The Magic had a chance to bounce back the next night against Buffalo.
They played better, but still ultimately fell to the Bison 63-41.
Trailing 5-0 early, eighth grade guard Samantha Voll got a step-back from deep to cut the deficit to 5-3. They battled throughout the first half and the score was as close as 16-12 with under eight minutes to go in the half, but Buffalo went on a run and closed the half leading 25-15.
Monti was still in striking distance, but missed shots once again killed their chances. Buffalo pulled away in the second half and went on to win 63-41.
Overall it was still a lot better effort and the difference was just shot making. The Magic battled for 36 minutes and never gave up. The defense was decent for the most part giving up a couple different lapses.
“I thought we were really close to turning that corner,” said Geyen. “You hit a couple more shots. The pressure mounts a little bit and it’s a totally different game,” Geyen added.
The scoring was spread out with nobody reaching double digits for the first time this year. Voll led the Magic with eight points adding two rebounds, an assist and a couple steals. Smith again led the team with six boards.
If the girls can move the ball a little better and start hitting some more shots they’ll be in good shape come conference play.
