It’s been a phenomenal season for Monticello girls basketball. After back-to-back wins last week against Mound Westonka and North Branch the Magic sit at 9-2 on the season and are 1-0 against Mississippi 8 opponents.
Monticello hosted Mound Westonka on Thursday, Jan. 5 and the White Hawks kept it close to start, but Monticello took a double-digit lead into the second half and never looked back. There were also a lot of free throw attempts, 55 between both teams.
Senior guard Lily Manning mentioned how important it is to get steals and create extra possessions in a game with two teams who like to run, “it’s really important because when it’s so fast-paced it’s easy to turn it over. So when you’re able to make up those points with steals it’s really helpful to keep yourself ahead,” said Manning.
“I think sometimes we aren’t reading the situation correctly and we’ll rotate at the wrong time and then we’re pushing into them, which is a foul so just knowing the right situation,” said Manning on trying to limit the number of fouls Monticello takes.
It was close for the first few minutes. Ava Nebben made a free throw just under 12 minutes left in the first half to give the Magic a 12-7 lead.
Both teams wanted to get out and run. Monticello would press on defense and Mound Westonka kept the pedal to the metal trying to beat it. Either Monticello came up with a steal or Mound Westonka would come up with a quick bucket.
After leading just 17-14, Sam Voll scored on a quick drive to the rack. With 7:20 remaining in the first half Manning drilled a catch and shoot three to increase the Magic lead to 22-18 and helped spark another run.
Voll drilled a pull-up and then found Miranda Smith on a beautiful bounce pass for an easy layup to make it 27-20. Manning then hit another three to make it a ten-point lead with under six minutes left in the first half.
Monticello went on a 20-8 run after Sammi May hit a couple of free throws with 1:56 remaining to take a 42-26 lead. The run ended but Monti kept a 44-31 run heading into halftime.
Monticello creating a bunch of steals and running out on the break per usual. Both sides shot a lot of free throws in the first half.
In the second half, Monticello continued to come up with steals and finished the game with 19.
The second half featured a lot more free throws, especially for the Magic. They went on to beat Mound Westonka 75-59.
Voll led the team with 16 points, Manning had 15, and Graycee Roubinek dropped 10. Manning nearly had a double-double pulling in eight rebounds while adding five steals to lead the team. Olivia Hanson had five points, seven rebounds, and four steals.
It was a relatively easy win for the Magic to get their eighth win of the season. They got win number nine the next day on the road when they cruised to a 63-25 victory over North Branch.
Voll had 15 points which led the team against the Vikings. She also had a nice all-around game hauling in four rebounds and dishing out six assists and adding four steals on defense. Sophia Haase had eight points, one assist, and two steals.
“Everybody on our bench is amazing and good players,” said Roubinek. “We can all depend on each other. We each have our roles and some have bigger roles than others and it’s a huge help to have such amazing girls to play with this year.”
“I’m satisfied, but I want more,” said Roubinek after their win against Mound Westonka. I want more for us. We’re 8-2 right now and our two losses were kind of close. I wasn’t there for one of them but it hurts seeing 8-2 when I know we can be 10-0.”
Roubinek missed their game against Sartell-St. Stephen which ended in a 55-48 loss. Their only other loss was 59-56 to Grand Rapids.
Head Coach Craig Geyen said it was fun and good practice to play against a team with a similar playstyle. There are a lot of teams that like to play that style, namely Becker, who is currently the second-ranked team in class 3A.
“Be happy, but don’t be satisfied,” is Geyen’s mantra. “He happy. Boom. Move on, but don’t be satisfied with what we did.”
On Tuesday Monticello hosted Becker. On Thursday they travel to Princeton for a 7 p.m. game. On Monday, Monticello hosts Chisago Lakes in a doubleheader with the boys. The girls’ game begins at 6 p.m.
