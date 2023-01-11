Ava Nebben

Junior guard Ava Nebben shoots a three against Mound Westonka, Thursday, Jan. 5 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It’s been a phenomenal season for Monticello girls basketball. After back-to-back wins last week against Mound Westonka and North Branch the Magic sit at 9-2 on the season and are 1-0 against Mississippi 8 opponents.

Monticello hosted Mound Westonka on Thursday, Jan. 5 and the White Hawks kept it close to start, but Monticello took a double-digit lead into the second half and never looked back. There were also a lot of free throw attempts, 55 between both teams.

Sophia Haase

Senior guard Sophia Haase surveys the defense, Thursday, Jan. 5.

Tags

Load comments