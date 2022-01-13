Monticello girls basketball picked up a 61-51 win against Rocori on Tuesday, Jan. 4 before falling to Princeton, 71-62 on Friday, Jan 7. Monticello is 1-2 against Mississippi 8 opponents and 4-5 against non-conference teams.
Monticello (5-7, 1-2 M8) is on the road twice this week. First against Eden Valley-Watkins (4-6) on Tuesday and then St. Francis (2-9, 0-2) on Thursday.
Rocori 51, Monticello 61
Katelyn Lindberg was phenomenal against the Spartans, nearly recording a double-double with a team high 13 points and seven rebounds. Lindberg also recorded two steals and an assist. Olivia Hanson and Miranda Smith also reached double figures scoring 11 and 10, respectfully.
Samantha Voll, Lily Manning, Lingberg, Hanson and Smith all recorded two steals. Emelia Skistad and Faith Carson also picked a Spartans pocket once a piece as well. The Magic pulled in 28 rebounds and reached double digit assists with 10.
Monti 62, Princeton 71
Three different Magic hoopers finished in double digits against the Tigers. Hanson and Manning both scored 13 each and Voll chipped in 11 with four assists. Smith led the Magic with seven rebounds.
Ava Nebben and Manning led the team with two steals each. Skistad, Voll, Lindberg, Carson and Smith all got a steal as well. Monticello finished with 30 rebounds and 15 assists.
