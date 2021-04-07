Magic girls hit the track to take back lost season

The Monticello girls track and field team will have an extremely experienced squad this season - with girls who have been competing on varsity since ninth grade, and some even since seventh grade.
Head Coach Kim Nygaard coaches sprints, hurdling, and relays. She has assistant coaches Gail Grieme (distance), Brent Rassier (jumping), Jason Telecky (throwing), and Lisa Nygaard (vaulting).
Coach Nygaard sees her squad going far this season - despite missing out on the 2020 track and field season.
The seniors that will lead the team this season are Jade Kopff, Kaelin McDermott, Nayhibe Rosales, Gabby Witschen, Elsie Anslement, and Morgan Thomas.
Nygaard said her Magic teams’ strength goes hand in hand with their weakness. Experience and lack there of.
“I would say our strength lies in our seniors who have been running for varsity for several years now, but our weakness is also that virtually an entire new squad after no season last year,” Nygaard said. “We have many events where we will be starting from the beginning.
Nygaard did the math and totaled a whopping 671 days since the Monticello girls last competed on the track and field. The last time the girls ran for a time and place was at the 2019 Track and Field State Meet.
This season Nygaard has her eye on every opponent because she doesn’t have the previous season to gauge where her team will end up.
All teams are building again but at the top of the conference is usually Cambridge, St. Francis, and North Branch. At the top of the section is usually Alexandria, Moorhead, Brainerd, and Bemidji.
“This really is a new season, new team, and new athletes, but we are extremely grateful and excited for the season that we are going to have,” Nygaard said, “We all have been humbled and know how much we love this sport.”
Monticello’s first meet is against Big Lake on Tuesday, April 13.
