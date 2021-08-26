Magic girls cross country preview

With COVID sports last year were a little different. There was a section meet, but it was various groups competing at different times. When all was said and done the girls cross country team finished fifth out of 16 teams.
Head Coach Gail Grieme said she wants her team to get better at the front end and packing for this season. Getting the runners to pack as far up as possible is going to be a key component for Monticello to improve on their finish from last season.
Coach Grieme is looking for continued success during the conference meets. Cross country has been a two class sport, but now beginning this season it will be split into three different classes and Monticello will be in the middle section.
That means the Magic will be competing against some new competition this year and look to be one of the top two teams in their section and advance to state. The team will be led by captains Halle Dahlheimer and Emily Lovegren.
Expectations for Grieme and her team are to return to the state meet. The 2011 AA state champions look to bring the title back to Monticello after a decade. The girls team had two runners who qualified for the state meet as individuals, including Dahlheimer. However with COVID there was no state meet.
The team is full of hard working student-athletes with great attitudes and the girls cross country team should have another strong season.
