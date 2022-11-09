Monticello girls cross-country returned to the state cross-country tournament at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The vibes were high as the girls were escorted by the Monticello Fire Department on their way out of town and toward the state tournament.
The Magic scored sixth as a team with 241 points, class AA state champion St. Paul Highland Park had 79, the only school in the class to break 100 points.
“We’ve been without a couple of runners and so I just knew they would give their all and do what they can do,” said Head Coach Gail Grieme. “We have some kids that are very resilient and with missing some runners they stepped up and did very well.”
Three Magic runners finished the season with PRs: freshman Isabel Mahoney (18:37.06), junior Hope Guertin (21:30.03) and seventh grader Phoebe Figenshau (22:31.59).
“I can’t believe I PR’d. It’s a hard course but I did it somehow. I dug deep,” said Mahoney. “I attacked (the course) very strategically. I went after these same four girls the entire race. Two of them ended up beating me and I beat two of them so it was really fun just racing with them and staying alongside them.”
“Sometimes it’s hard. It depends on how you get out in the race and your positioning throughout the race,” said Gail on three runners hitting their PRs.
Mahoney finished in sixth place, an All-State and medal-worthy performance that also re-broke the program’s 5k record. She thought it was crazy and did not expect to get sixth place this year.
Junior Josey Nygaard (19:14.50) was the second Magic runner to finish and took 18th, also good for an All-State performance. Eighth grader Alexis Rimmer (20:58.14) cracked the top 100 at 99th. Guertin placed 116th, senior Anabella Witschen (22:21.44), 137th, junior Katrina Hellman (22:30.20), 138th and Figenshau placed 139th.
“I did phenomenally better than last year,” said Nygaard. “Last year I got 35th place and this year I got 18th so that’s pretty cool. I started out pretty fast. I was in the top group for about the first mile and then I dropped back and then I worked hard the last half mile to get back up there,” said Nygaard.
It was a good day for running with temperatures in the mid-40s with a sprinkle of rain coming down, much better than the heavy rain that had been projected to fall all day.
It was an impressive performance for the young group. With only one senior, the Magic will return six of their top seven runners and four of their top five scorers. Mahoney and Nygaard will return as the top two runners on the 5k big board. Rimmer will just be a freshman as their third runner.
Look for the Monticello girls cross-country team to make a strong push to return to St. Olaf College next year.
