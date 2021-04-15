Magic girl golfers back on the green

The Monticello girls golf team was out on the course last week showing their early progress. Everyone was just excited to be back having a golf season.
Head Coach Nathan Herfindahl has been coaching for seven years at Monticello.
“Its so important to get back out on the golf course, trying to bring some normal back into these student athletes lives,” Herfindahl said. “Athletics is such a big part of many high school students lives.”
The seniors on the squad are Lauren Dahl, Abigail Johnson, Emma Roff, and Ellie Telecky.
The captains are Dahl and Johnson. The Monticello team didn’t lose any seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 season.
“Last year we didn’t have a season, but I also didn’t lose any players from last year’s team. This team is still young and inexperienced though,” Herfindahl said.
The girls and Herfindahl are just excited to be together and competing again.
“It means the world. We still have some odd things happening due to the pandemic, but we are back out there,” Herfindahl said. “It’s great!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.