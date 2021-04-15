You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magic girl golfers back on the green

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
girls golf
Buy Now

The Monticello girls golf team was out on the course last week showing their early progress. Everyone was just excited to be back having a golf season.

Head Coach Nathan Herfindahl has been coaching for seven years at Monticello.

“Its so important to get back out on the golf course, trying to bring some normal back into these student athletes lives,” Herfindahl said. “Athletics is such a big part of many high school students lives.”

The seniors on the squad are Lauren Dahl, Abigail Johnson, Emma Roff, and Ellie Telecky.

The captains are Dahl and Johnson. The Monticello team didn’t lose any seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 season.

“Last year we didn’t have a season, but I also didn’t lose any players from last year’s team. This team is still young and inexperienced though,” Herfindahl said.

The girls and Herfindahl are just excited to be together and competing again.

“It means the world. We still have some odd things happening due to the pandemic, but we are back out there,” Herfindahl said. “It’s great!”

Tags

Load comments