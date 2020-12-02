Magic football season was one for the books

2020 Fall sports will forever go down in history.
Teams have had to go through endless changes, adapt to a new environment, and work together in order to make the season possible.
The Monticello football team is a great example of perseverance and strength during these unprecedented times.
They won all five home games, handed Owatonna their first regular season loss in three years (ranked #2 at the time), got a victory over Robbinsdale-Armstrong (ranked #8), closed the season with a victory – something that hasn’t happened for a Monticello football team in many years, and set many individual records.
Sam Valor tied the school record set in 1968 for touchdowns scored by a single payer. Valor had five touchdowns against St. Cloud Tech. He also had the third longest kick return for a touchdown in school history – 97 yards and made the 2020 Star Tribune All-Metro defense second team.
Jacob Schluender also set a school record against St. Cloud Tech. He recovered his fifth and sixth fumbles of the season. Schluender holds the most fumbles recovered in a single season in 129 years for Monticello.
Another notable feat was Calvin Schmitz playing his first year ever as quarterback. He stepped in when Anthony Staryszak was injured in late October and unable to play for the rest of the season.
The season started rocky, but the team adapted.
The first game of their season was a 34-14 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, Oct. 9 after the high school football season had been canceled and then the season started up again.
A week later Monticello was scheduled to play St. Cloud Tech but the game was canceled because players were exposed to the Coronavirus.
Four other games were canceled through out the season in the wake of the pandemic, but the Magic team never lost sight on what was most important.
Monticello went 5-2 for the 2020 season taking on any opponent who was willing and cleared to play.
Head Coach Jason Telecky made the most out of the uncontrollable circumstances.
“Honestly, every week was a mystery for us,” Coach Telecky said. “Outside of two games we didn’t play anyone on the scheduled time or in some cases even the scheduled teams. Many times we had less than 48 hours to prepare for a team. In some ways it made this season pretty fun. We constantly told the kids to focus on what we could control, improving ourselves. The crazy schedule also afforded us the opportunity to play some of the top teams from across the state. Our guys got to show everyone how good they were. Another little benefit of the crazy season is that Mr. Revenig did and amazing job and got five of our seven games played at home.”
Unfortunately, the football season was cut short, as some people might have guessed.
COVID-19 numbers were rising rapidly and Gov. Tim Walz decided high school sports should cease competing for four weeks until things settled down.
Coach Telecky thought it was a smart move even though it meant not being able to compete in the section championship football game.
The final game of the season, the section championship against No. 1 Rogers was set for Saturday, Nov. 21, but was canceled and couldn’t be rescheduled. The game against Rogers was traded out for a game against Robbinsdale-Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 20.
“Considering the rapid spike in Covid-19 numbers, I am not sure teams would have had enough players to play games moving forward,” Telecky said. 20 percent of all teams in the state had canceled their season already due to Covid and that number was growing pretty rapidly each day. So, whether or not it is spread through sports or not, what was really impacting us was players being in close contact with a confirmed positive case and then having to quarantine teams literally were running out of players.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
