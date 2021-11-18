Monticello played Grand Rapids in the state volleyball quarterfinals Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Magic took the first set 25-23, but dropped the next three sets and lost 3-1.
It was a tough match and the Magic seemed to get down on themselves at times and couldn’t recover in time to advance.
The Thunderhawks played great defense and were helped with the Magic hitting several balls out of bounds throughout the match.
After losing set two 25-15 and set three 25-13 they fell behind in set four 14-6 and were forced to call their second timeout. They got as close as 21-14 and 23-16, but couldn’t close the gap any further. The score was tied 15 different times and the lead changed nine different times.
Grand Rapids won the fourth set 25-16 and eliminated Monticello from the championship bracket.
It wasn’t the end they wanted, but the 2021 Magic still are the best team Monticello has ever had as the only team to ever advance to the state tournament.
They managed to do so without their All-State star Megan Wetter for the later portion of the season, including all of postseason play.
Monticello still had a chance to go out as winners since they got to play in the consolation bracket.
Their first opponent was St. Paul Highland Park, who got swept by the AAA state champions, Marshall in the quarterfinals.
The red and black came out victorious in five sets, winning 3-2 (18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-8) on Friday, Nov. 12.
The win clinched their spot in the consolation championship game against Chisago Lakes, who beat Sauk Rapids-Rice to reach the final against Monticello.
The Magic had an easier time with the Wildcats, taking the last three sets after dropping the first one, 3-1 (19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17). The victory clinched the consolation championship for the Magic and ended their season with a win.
Peyton Konz finished with 36 kills and 39 total points during the tournament and was selected to the MSHSL Volleyball State Tournament class AAA All-Tournament team.
The Magic got to end their season with a win, something the vast majority of teams don’t get to do. Their mantra for the year was “unfinished business” after last year’s season ended early due to COVID. This year they were able to finish their business, as state class AAA consolation champions.
