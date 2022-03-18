Monticello drew the number three seed in section 5AAA and took it all the way to the section final. After beating #6 St. Francis and upsetting #2 Chisago Lakes in overtime in the section semis, Monticello had the tall task of taking on the reigning state champions, Becker.
The game took place at Forest Lake High School on Thursday, March 10 with tip-off happening at 7 p.m.
The girls gave it their all, but Becker was just too much for Monticello. Coming in at 23-4, Becker was on a 16 game winning streak and hadn’t lost a game since Jan. 4. Becker emerged victorious, 69-32.
It was a great run for Monticello and Head Coach Craig Geyen was proud of his team’s work ethic this year, “they’re good. They’re very good. We worked extremely hard. Our kids battled. They didn’t give up. This whole week was a great experience to get better and continue to enjoy it. I’m just proud of these kids. I can’t thank these kids enough. They’re such great, great kids.”
The Bulldogs used their size and experience to pressure the Magic right away, coming out in a full-court press to begin the game. Junior forward Graycee Roubinek got the Magic on the board early to tie the game 2-2.
Junior guard Olivia Hanson, the only Magic scorer to reach double-digits, kept the red and black close with a pull-up middy to keep them within three, 7-4.
The defensive pressure by Becker forced Monticello into several turnovers that hampered their ability to stay close. On the other side, the Bulldogs were able to blow the game open with an offense that boasts four shooters above 40 percent from three. The Magic had good defensive rotations, but they couldn’t help on the drive because of the shooting threat so the Bulldogs were able to feast in the paint all evening.
As a result the lane was open for Becker all night and they weren’t forced to attempt many three’s to maintain their lead.
Their defensive pressure also kept forcing the Magic into turnovers as the Bulldogs got out to a huge halftime lead, 44-15. Eighth grade guard Samantha Voll (5) was the only Magic player to score more than two in the first half.
Hanson finished the night as Monticello’s leading scorer with 10. The halftime deficit was just too much to try and come back from, but the girls never gave up and fought to the end. They had a much better second half, allowing only 25 after giving up 44 in the first.
After combining for 40 points against the Wildcats, Hanson (10) and junior guard Lily Manning (4) combined for just 14 against the Bulldogs. It was a tough shooting night for Monticello as they missed some open looks early that had a chance to change the outlook of the game.
It obviously wasn’t the result they wanted, but Geyen couldn’t have been any happier with how his team progressed this year, “I wouldn’t rather be with any other team than ours right here. To see how much they grew and progressed all year. We were projected to finish last or second to last in the section and we finished second. We just kept proving people wrong and continue to improve and get better,” said Geyen.
He also mentioned how close the team is and how he looked forward to being around them every day. It’s cliché, but they really were like a family. The way everybody continued to cheer for everybody, no matter what the score was, it was quite the tight-knit group.
Monticello graduates two seniors from this year’s team in guard Katelyn Lindberg and Lexie Anderson.
Lindberg was the lone senior starter, who was a jack of all-trades for Monticello. She was an excellent defender and communicator, who could handle the rock and do pretty much everything for a young Magic team.
Anderson was a great team leader and came off the bench in a deep rotation that featured double-digit players consistently.
The Magic finish the year 13-16, but the future is bright for the young squad that retains plenty of talent.
