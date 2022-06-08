Magic fall victim to Thunder in elimination final

Baseball section 5AAA playoffs was a bracket full of upsets. As the fourth seed St. Francis knocked both section favorites in #1 Princeton and #3 Monticello to the elimination bracket. #5 Zimmerman then came in and cleaned up both the Tigers and the Magic as the elimination bracket champions. The section final will be decided by #4 St. Francis and #5 Zimmerman.
Monticello started their run with #6 Fridley on Tuesday, May 31. Monti beat Fridley 8-6 to advance to the section quarterfinals against #2 Becker.
Cal Ulven picked up the win against the Tigers after pitching four innings. Ulven allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out two on 84 pitches. Luke Branson finished just 1/3 on the day, but made the one count as it was a home run. Branson finished with two RBI and two runs scored. Brock Woitalla and Caden King both hit triples.
After scoring eight against Fridley, Monticello kept the bats going in their next game against Becker on Thursday, June 2. The section 5AAA quarterfinal was not even close. Woitalla pitched a complete game shutout as the Magic handled the Bulldogs easily, 12-0.
It was a masterpiece from Woitalla as he allowed just two hits and one walk all afternoon. He also struck out five on 98 pitches. King led the team with three RBI’s and a double. Everybody that recorded an at-bat got on base. Monti combined for 10 hits and drew five walks.
“Two hits, should have had zero though,” said Woitalla after his gem against Becker. “I woke up feeling good. We played a really good game as a team and it’s a lot easier to win when you put up 12 runs and it made my confidence high,” added Woitalla.
It took just six innings to beat Becker as they 10 runned them going over in the top of the sixth. Woitalla finished his shutout without much difficulty as Monti beat Becker for the second time this season and sent them to the elimination bracket where they lost to Big Lake.
Zach Anderson went 1/2 with three walks and scored twice while driving in one. Woitalla had nearly as many hits as he allowed, going 1/3 with a walk.
That sent Monti to the section semifinals against St. Francis on Saturday, June 4.
They fell by one run, 8-7 and got sent to the elimination bracket. It was a tough game for Nick Anderson as he allowed five runs and was tagged with the loss. Woitalla, Ulven and Brock Holthaus led the Magic with two hits each. Zach Anderson and Woitalla had a game high two RBI each. Holthaus and King both legged out a double each.
That sent them to the elimination bracket final, where they faced off with Zimmerman on Monday.
Zimmerman was fresh off an 8-6 win over Big Lake just half an hour before their game with Monticello started.
The Thunder bats didn’t need much time to wake back up, they scored four in the top of the second to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Ulven started the game but got replaced by Tyler Bitz during the second after Zimmerman took a 2-0 lead on an RBI double.
Ulven struggled a bit with his command and the Thunder took advantage. Bitz allowed two different RBI singles that allowed Zimmerman to take that 4-0 lead.
Monti went one-two-three during the bottom of the second and then Zimmerman added a fifth run during the top of the third on two more hits.
That’s when Monticello put their own crooked number up on the scoreboard.
Woitalla took a bases-loaded walk for an RBI and the Magic’s first run of the game. Bitz then knocked in two with an RBI single followed by Holthaus’ RBI single to make it a 5-4 game all the sudden.
The problem was Zimmerman answered right away with three two out runs during the top of the fourth. First on an RBI double with two outs that scored two as the big blow before adding another and taking an 8-4 advantage over Monti.
The red and black were able to get one in the bottom of the fourth to make it 8-5 on a Zach Anderson RBI single, also with two outs.
Of course Zimmerman answered Monti again right away with two more in the top of the fifth. Monti went one-two-three during the bottom of the fifth.
The home nine inched closer with two runs during the bottom of the sixth and had one last rally that fell just short in the bottom of the seventh.
Monti scored one and had two runners in scoring position with Zach Anderson at the plate. Anderson struck out swinging on a high fastball and Monticello’s season came to an end one game before the section final 10-8 to Zimmerman.
The Magic were outhit 13 to nine and drew one more talk than Monticello. Zach Anderson and Bitz both led the team with two RBI. Andrew Ranucci and Holthaus both had two hits.
Zimmerman just hit the ball hard all game. Four of their nine hits went for extra bases.
“They hit a few gaps and got up 4-0. We clawed back but they got a couple back right away. If we could have held them after that inning we scored four I think that would have been a huge difference in the game,” said Head Coach Cole Deibele.
Deibele is proud of the way his guys fought until the end. There’s only one team that ends their season with a win in the section and for at least another year Monticello baseball will have to wait their turn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.