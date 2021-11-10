Monticello played Grand Rapids in the state quarterfinals Wednesday night. The Magic took the first set 25-23, but dropped the next three sets and lost 3-1. 

It was a tough match and the Magic seemed to get down on themselves at times and couldn’t mentally recover. 

The Thunderhawks played great defense and were helped with the Magic hitting several balls out of bounds throughout the match. 

After losing set two 25-15 and set three 25-13 they fell behind in set four 14-6 and were forced to call their second timeout. They got as close as 21-14 and 23-16, but couldn’t close the gap any further. 

Grand Rapids won the fourth set 25-16 and eliminated Monticello from the championship bracket. 

It wasn’t the end they wanted, but the 2021 Magic still are the best team Monticello has ever had as the only team to ever advance to the state tournament. 

They managed to do so without their All-State star Megan Wetter for the later portion of the season, including all of postseason play. 

Monticello will play Highland Park on Friday at 5 p.m. in the consolation bracket. 

