Monticello boys soccer got off to a slow start suffering through some injuries and growing pains after losing their go-to scorers from last season. The Magic have struggled to score goals after losing Ty Modaff and Antonio Portillo to graduation last spring. They tied for the team lead last year with 10 goals each. Modaff also led the team with 12 assists - Portillo was second with 9.
The story of the season has been the inability to finish plays. They’re creative and know what plays to make, but the execution is a bit off. In their 3-1 loss to St. Francis on Monday, they took a 1-0 lead, but could have gone up 3-0 with some early chances that they squandered.
Monti tied Princeton 1-1 in overtime on Thursday, Sept. 22. Jordan Horst assisted Carter Block for their only goal. It was the fourth game in a row the Magic remained unbeaten (3-0-1).
That streak ended on Monday.
You can’t let teams off the hook, especially good ones like the Saints. After getting a 1-0 lead the Magic appeared to lighten up on the gas pedal some and the Saints fought back and scored the final four goals of the game.
“Score the goals and the game changes. Had about a six minute window really. We got the goal and then settled in. You can’t settle in and expect you’re going to have success. It doesn’t work that way,” said Head Coach Matt McLachlan.
One of the Magic’s issues is even though the right decisions are usually being made, the actual execution is off when guys are finding space. The passes are coming a bit late or the guys take one too many touches and allows the opposing defense to recover. They’re making good runs, but the ball just needs to move quicker.
The team has some talented guys and they’re creating plenty of chances, but like it’s been all year, they need to finish the play off and get the ball on frame and past the keeper.
Monti came out strong and had two great chances to get up early in the first ten minutes. With 32:20 and 31:53 left on the clock in the first half Monti had two chances in the 18 to take a lead, but couldn’t get a clean shot off.
With 26:00 Dane Jacobson made a great play to keep it scoreless. He came off his line and got to the ball in the box to take away the Saints’ first prime chance. A minute and a half later the Magic defense got beat, but recovered hard in time to make a play.
That set up sophomore Alvin Bropleh to give the Magic a 1-0 lead with his first career varsity goal, but the Saints answered quickly with the equalizer to tie it 1-1 with 16:47 left. Just over a minute later St. Francis got the game-winning goal with a shot inside after beating the defense in the box.
Three minutes later the Saints got a quick breakaway on a perfect through ball, but Jacobson dove to his right to make the save. They got their third goal of the game on a header off a corner with 3:50 left in the half as the insurance goal in their 4-1 victory.
The Magic had good possession, but got beat on a couple quick counters and a set piece. The Saints added a fourth goal late in the second off another corner. Monticello (4-6-2, 3-1-2 drops to fourth in the conference standings.
There’s already just four games left in the regular season with three of them coming at home before ending the season on the road. Tuesday they hosted Rockford/HLWW (0-9-1). On Thursday they host Chisago Lakes (8-4, 5-1) at 7 p.m. On Saturday they host Rogers (1-9-1) at noon. Their final regular season game is on the road against Breck on Thursday, Oct. 6.
