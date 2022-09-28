Alvin Bropleh goal

Sophomores Alvin Bropleh (facing camera) and Max Chard (#4) celebrate Bropleh’s first career varsity goal against St. Francis, Monday, Sept. 26.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello boys soccer got off to a slow start suffering through some injuries and growing pains after losing their go-to scorers from last season. The Magic have struggled to score goals after losing Ty Modaff and Antonio Portillo to graduation last spring. They tied for the team lead last year with 10 goals each. Modaff also led the team with 12 assists - Portillo was second with 9.

The story of the season has been the inability to finish plays. They’re creative and know what plays to make, but the execution is a bit off. In their 3-1 loss to St. Francis on Monday, they took a 1-0 lead, but could have gone up 3-0 with some early chances that they squandered.

