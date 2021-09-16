It was a tough day on the courts for the Magic girls tennis team at Monticello High School on Thursday, Sept. 7. It was a beautiful sunny day so no rain was going to get in the way this time.
Unfortunately for the Magic the girls just didn’t have it on a day where some visual frustration was shown on their faces on a day they couldn’t record a win. Most of the matches ended in comfortable wins for the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, but the doubles pairing of Taylor Gearey and Mara Fuchs put up a good fight in their match winning enough games to push the match to three sets.
In singles, Chloe Hajek defeated Rebecca Rousslang 6-1, 6-2. Ava Lowman defeated Samantha Pullen 6-1, 6-1. Natalie Randall defeated Adah Mattson 6-1, 6-1. Evie Porta defeated Sophie Rosh in the last singles match 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles it was more of the same, besides for Gearey and Fuchs who pushed Cambridge-Isanti to three sets but fell short despite a good effort when they nearly took the third set after coming back to take set two, 6-2 , 3-6 , 6-4. Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin fell to the Bluejackets 6-2, 6-0. Kenna Wang and Eve Miller also fell in two sets 6-2, 6-2.
You hope for a better turnout, but it just wasn’t their day. Something coach Katy Horgen likes to preach is fighting for every point and never giving up until the point is done. She tries to make sure her team always tries their best until the end of the match.
“Every match is an opportunity to improve and I really feel they are improving different elements of their game each match,” said Horgen. “It’s been fun to watch that improvement and hopefully as they continue they will continue to put in that intensity both in practice and in a match to turn that corner even more and start coming out on the winning side of these,” she added.
It can be easy to get discouraged in a match, especially when trailing in the early stages, but Horgen hopes her girls can keep their confidence levels high in a match even when things are not going their way.
It’s still a fairly young team that has shown growth in their ability to compete from last year to this year so it’s a testament to how hard the girls work and if they can cut down on their unforced errors Horgen thinks they can be a force to be reckoned with. With a lot of 10th graders it’s a fun group that should continue to improve throughout this season and beyond.
Chisago Lakes 4, Monticello 3
Tuesday, Sept. 7, Taylor Gearey won singles 6-2 , 4-6 , 4-10. Mara Fox and Kenna Wang won doubles 1-6 , 6-1 , 4-6. Katelyn Lindberg and Taylor Hess won doubles 1-6 , 4-6.
On Friday, Sept. 10 Monticello played a triangular match against Hutchinson and New Ulm. Hutchinson defeated Montiello 7-0 and Monticello beat New Ulm 4-3. The quad meet in Alexandira on Monday, Sept. 13 was cancelled due to weather.
