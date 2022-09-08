Luke Emmerich 62 yard run sidelines
Sophomore QB Luke Emmerich races down the sidelines after juking past two defenders on his way to a 62 yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the season against Buffalo, Friday, Sept. 2 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It was a beautiful night for football when Monticello opened their season against Buffalo at home on Friday, Sept. 2. The Magic wasted no time getting the show started for their home faithful when dual threat sophomore QB Luke Emmerich took off for a 62 yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the game to get them an early 6-0 lead after the PAT was no good. He finished with 77 rushing yards on 6 attempts.

“It was a good game, tough loss,” said Emmerich after the game. “Fun game. Good start to the season, just not the result we wanted.”

