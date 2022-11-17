Kaylee Stegora state volleyball tourney 2022

Senior captain Kaylee Stegora (#15) jumps in the air as she prepares to spike the ball over the net against Benilde-St. Margaret’s during the Class AAA quarterfinals. Stegora finished with 11 kills on 30 attempts (.267 percent) against the Red Knights, Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Xcel Energy Center.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello volleyball team ended their season at the Xcel Energy Center for the second year in a row. They couldn’t cap it off with a win like last year’s consolation championship squad did, but they gave #3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s a run for their money in their opening match on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for the Class AAA quarterfinals.

Their vastly improved defense from the beginning of the year played a key role in taking BSM to five sets. Not only did they play well on the defensive end, but they were also able to stay in system for long periods, and even when they weren’t, the girls were still effective playing out of system.

