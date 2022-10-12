 Skip to main content
Magic fall back to .500 after home loss

Becker escapes Monticello with scrappy win over Magic

Wyatt Witschen
Senior defensive back Wyatt Witschen makes a tackle against the ballcarrier on Becker, Friday, Oct. 7 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello football hosted their last regular season home game of the year on Friday, Oct. 7 when the Becker Bulldogs came to town. Their effort was better than the final score of 35-12 would indicate. The hometown team drew the short end of the stick when the ball appeared to be given a particularly poor spot while they were near the red zone during the fourth quarter on third-and-two that essentially iced the game for Becker.

Sophomore QB Luke Emmerich stretched the ball out towards the first down marker and appeared to be down around the line to gain, but after the whistle the ref walked the ball back to the line of scrimmage to bring up fourth-and-two. The drive ended on downs as the Magic turned it over and that essentially was the game. Becker iced the game after that as the Magic fell back to 3-3.

