Magic fall back to .500 after home loss

Monticello football hosted their last regular season home game of the year on Friday, Oct. 7 when the Becker Bulldogs came to town. Their effort was better than the final score of 35-12 would indicate. The hometown team drew the short end of the stick when the ball appeared to be given a particularly poor spot while they were near the red zone during the fourth quarter on third-and-two that essentially iced the game for Becker.
Sophomore QB Luke Emmerich stretched the ball out towards the first down marker and appeared to be down around the line to gain, but after the whistle the ref walked the ball back to the line of scrimmage to bring up fourth-and-two. The drive ended on downs as the Magic turned it over and that essentially was the game. Becker iced the game after that as the Magic fell back to 3-3.
“It was a weird game,” said coach Andy Pierskalla. “Our kids played hard and their kids played hard. Unfortunately it didn’t come down to just maybe one mistake, or even the kids for that matter, but hey that’s high school football.”
Despite the poor spot, the Magic hurt themselves in other ways as well. After getting a stop Becker maintained possession after a punt when the ball ricocheted off of a Monticello player and Becker jumped on it. That occurred at the end of the first half and the Bulldogs capitalized by scoring a touchdown to take the lead with 12.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Pierskalla emphasized to the players after the game that they can’t take a play off and to expect a playoff-like atmosphere for every game moving forward. Monti is fighting to host a home playoff game and will have a couple of tough opponents to beat to make that happen.
The game started with a multitude of penalties. The red and black drew a running into the kicker penalty after going three-and-out to start the game that extended the game’s opening drive, but they had to punt after committing a penalty.
The defense started strong and forced Becker to punt themselves after starting the drive with excellent field position just over midfield at Monticello’s 47. Monti started the next drive with good field position themselves at their own 30.
Emmerich and senior Major Jungles moved the ball for Monti. Jungles converted on a fourth down play at the Becker 45-yard-line to help set up the opening score. After scrambling for a first down earlier in the series, Emmerich capped off the 70-yard drive with a 41-yard touchdown run. He took off down the far sideline and beat the defenders on a race to the end zone. The PAT was no good and Monti took a 6-0 lead with 3:53 remaining in the first quarter.
Becker was forced to punt, but Monticello went three-and-out and during the punt took a 15-yard penalty for hitting a player 25 yards behind the play and Becker started their drive at the Monticello 32.
Becker finished the 32-yard drive with a 14-yard screen pass from Ryan Bengtson to Alex Weiss to take a one point lead after the PAT.
The Magic responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Emmerich connected with senior Haden Katzenberger from 17 yards out for their second touchdown of the season to take a 12-7 lead after the two point attempt was unsuccessful with 4:34 remaining in the half.
Monticello looked to be in a good spot as the half was coming to a close, but disaster struck. After the defense forced a punt, the ball bounced off a Monticello player’s leg and Becker jumped on it for a first down at Monti’s 37.
With just 12.3 seconds left in the half Becker took the lead with Bengtson’s second touchdown pass of the day. The score read 14-12 after the PAT was good.
Becker ran in a touchdown with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter and Monticello lost a fumble on the ensuing drive while trailing 21-12. Looking at third-and-goal at the one, Becker pounded in another rushing touchdown to take a 28-12 lead to begin the fourth quarter.
As the Magic were driving late to make it a one score game, they found a bit of misfortune. Emmerich found junior Tyson Visness for 47 yards and junior Justin Wirtz carried for nine more yards, but the drive stalled after that.
On third-and-two it appeared Monti got at least close to the line to gain, but the ball was given a terrible spot and Monticello turned it over on downs on the next play.
The defense came up with another stop, but Emmerich was hit while throwing on the next drive and the pass was picked off. Becker added an insurance score with another rushing downtown with 3:40 left to get to the final, 35-12.
“These last three weeks are playoff football games for us,” said Pierskalla. “They’re like dress rehearsals. They’re very important dress rehearsals, but we still have a chance to get a home game. We still have a chance to get a bye on that Tuesday night. All of our goals can still be reached, we just have to focus and just keep going.”
Monticello (3-3) travels to Andover (4-2) for an away game this Friday. Their final regular season game is also on the road. They travel to Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-1) on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to cap off the regular season. Both of their final two games begin at 7 p.m.
The defense continues to be sharp and the offense is looking more explosive since the start of the season as the passing game continues to improve. They just need to limit the mistakes like penalties and turnovers.
