Sophia Haase vs Big Lake

Senior Sophia Haase dribbles the ball at mid-field against the Hornets. She scored the game-winner in double overtime, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello Magic and Big Lake girls soccer teams met in Monticello for the second time this season on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for the section 6AA semifinals. The red and black had beaten the blue and gold 5-0 back in mid-Sept., but this rematch was for the rights to play Zimmerman, who upset #2 St. Francis 2-0 that same night. And once playoffs begin, throw all regular season records out the window.

Big Lake played a similar style of defense to Chisago Lakes when the Wildcats held out to tie with the Magic 0-0 at the end of Sept. They packed the team into the defensive third and forced Monti to keep everything to the outside while trying to keep All-State threats senior Sophia Haase and junior Bella Vasoli from hurting them.

Lexi Moen vs Monticello

Junior Lexi Moen dribbles the ball against Monticello. Moen was moved up from midfield to forward after the first half and scored a second half equalizer to force overtime, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Monticello High School.

