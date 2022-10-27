Junior Lexi Moen dribbles the ball against Monticello. Moen was moved up from midfield to forward after the first half and scored a second half equalizer to force overtime, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Monticello High School.
The Monticello Magic and Big Lake girls soccer teams met in Monticello for the second time this season on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for the section 6AA semifinals. The red and black had beaten the blue and gold 5-0 back in mid-Sept., but this rematch was for the rights to play Zimmerman, who upset #2 St. Francis 2-0 that same night. And once playoffs begin, throw all regular season records out the window.
Big Lake played a similar style of defense to Chisago Lakes when the Wildcats held out to tie with the Magic 0-0 at the end of Sept. They packed the team into the defensive third and forced Monti to keep everything to the outside while trying to keep All-State threats senior Sophia Haase and junior Bella Vasoli from hurting them.
In the end however, it was Haase that played the hero for Monticello. She scored the game-winner in double overtime to send Monticello to the section final. It ended quite the run for Big Lake, who won their first ever section playoff game in program history and finished with their most total wins in a season (9) since at least 2011.
“I was like, stressing because the last time I was in a section game we went to PK’s (penalty kicks), I missed it and then we lost. So I couldn’t go to PK’s. It was bad. And then I got the ball and I was like, ‘okay, touch,’ so then I was past her and then I was like ‘Oh my God, it’s my left.’ And then I was like do I take another touch? I have to shoot it, the girl is coming and then I shot it and I saw it go over and then it went in and I was so happy,” said Haase.
It was quite the play. Senior defender Sydney Brandt played it from the back line to her sister, senior defender Taylor Brandt. Taylor played it from about the 45-yard line on the ground where Haase made her way from the middle of the field to collect it. Haase then cut upfield to about five yards up from the goal line and with junior goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger coming out to cut down the angle, Haase lifted the shot right out of her reach and went bar-down for the game-winner.
Monticello Head Coach Nathan Budish was complimentary on Big Lake’s strong defensive side, “we knew what the game plan would be. It’s no secret that their strength comes from their back and their keeper,” said Budish.
“They do a great job of making the chances low percentage. It was very compact and it’s a tough style of defense to crack when you have a very good goalie in the back to clean up anything that gets through.”
Budish also thought they did a much better job solving the defense against Big Lake than they did against Chisago Lakes earlier in the year. They stayed positive throughout the game instead of letting their frustrations get the best of them.
Monticello held most of the possession, but Big Lake made a concerted effort to keep the Magic outside toward the boundaries and away from the most dangerous scoring areas. It took an incredible shot for Monti to get the scoring going. Senior midfielder Sonja Olson ripped a laser from outside the 18 that beat Dilger upper 90 in the top left corner to open the scoring with 16:52 left in the first half for her second goal of the season. It was a perfect shot that no keeper in the world would have been able to get to.
The scoring chances for both teams were limited all game and there were no other goals scored in the first half.
Junior Lexi Moen found the back of the net for the equalizer just six minutes into the second half. Moen got loose and Monticello goalie, senior Sam Brown, was forced to come off her line to try and cut the angle down to make a play, but Moen chipped a shot over her to tie the game 1-1 with 34 minutes left in regulation.
There was a close call at the end of regulation. Monticello was making a push to keep the game from going into overtime, but Big Lake got bodies in front of shots to keep the game going and eventually the horn sounded for overtime.
Section playoffs are different from the regular season as it’s golden goal (first one to score wins) instead of playing the entirety of overtime regardless if anybody scores. Overtime in sections is two, 10 minute halves. If nobody scores it goes to penalty kicks.
Dilger, who was phenomenal in the game, made 3 saves in the first overtime to send it to the second overtime.
Haase wouldn’t let it get to PK’s. Her goal came with 7:47 left in the second overtime to send Monticello to the section 6AA final.
Big Lake Head Coach Brady Johnson’s game plan was effective until the end. It just took one mental lapse in the first half and an incredible play in double overtime to beat the Hornets. “Our game plan was to mark Bella (Vasoli) and (Sophia) Haase and to make sure everything went wide and deny crosses. They did a fairly good job. They made one mistake in the first half, which honestly, was the biggest bummer because I think that was a mental lapse. I think they were doing everything correctly,” said Johnson.
Johnson also said he noticed Monti pulled their backline up and to counter, he moved Moen from mid to forward to try and exploit that. She was able to get past them once and made that chance count. Their plan at that point was to force PK’s, but they came up just seven minutes short of that goal.
Johnson also said their improvement in results against Monti is a testament to the growth of their program over the course of the season. “Getting to this game, we had never won a section game. So we won a section game last weekend, so this was all unfamiliar to us. We came in here and they worked as hard as they possibly could. It also sets a standard. It’s not even just the fact that players are returning, it’s the fact they set a new standard for everyone to follow.”
In the end it was Monticello that came away victorious, 2-1. Haase scored the game-winner and earned an assist on Olson’s goal.
Moen had the equalizer for Big Lake and junior midfielder Kaycie Jacob was credited with an assist on the goal. Dilger made 20 saves.
The win meant Monticello advanced to the section 6AA final against Zimmerman on Thursday, Oct. 20. A win there would mean the Magic’s first trip to the state tournament.
The season ended with a loss, but with 9 wins it was the most Big Lake girls soccer has had over the last decade.
