Magic eliminated by state champs

For just the second time in program history Monticello Magic softball made an appearance in the state tournament. This year’s team traveled down to Caswell Park in North Mankato for a couple of games on Thursday, June 9.
They drew the eventual state champions in Mankato West in the opening round.
Monticello’s Kallie Finkbeiner stepped up to the plate in the second at-bat in the state softball quarterfinals and smacked the ball over the centerfield fence for a homer and a 1-0 lead over Mankato West in the first inning.
The homer sparked a plethora of excitement from her Magic teammates, but despite five more hits over the next six innings, Monticello would not score again.
The Scarlets answered with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-1 lead heading into the second inning.
The Magic had a stingy defense for the next four innings, keeping an offensively powerful Mankato West team off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
That’s when the Scarlets mustered three insurance runs to ice a 5-1 victory over the Magic.
Pitcher Josilynn Ordorff went the distance for Monticello, giving up 10 hits. She walked two Scarlet batters.
Monticello’s six hits came from Finkbeiner’s home run in the first inning, and a Chloe Hinz single in the second. Monticello was held hitless in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.
In the sixth inning, Alexandra Anderson doubled to left center. She was later thrown out at third. With the bases empty, Finkbeiner was walked. Pitcher Josilynn Ordorff then singled up the middle. With runners at first and second, Catcher Kennedy Biegler grounded out to the Scarlet pitcher to end the inning.
Down 5-1 with two outs in the seventh inning, Lillie Binsfeld singled to center field. Hannah Story then hit her own single to center. The inning- and the game- ended on an Alexandra Anderson ground ball to the shortstop.
The loss sent them to the consolation semifinals.
Monticello lost a state tournament nightcap 16-5 to St. Anthony Village in a Class AAA consolation semifinal game Thursday, June 9 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
The loss came following a 5-1 loss to Mankato West in the 3A quarterfinals earlier in the day.
The Magic scored five runs off eight hits, but couldn’t stop a 16-run assault from the Huskies. Scoring for Monticello were Kallie Finkbeiner,, Madison BieglerChloe Hinz, and Jocelyn Ordorff, who brought two runs across home plate.
Monticello got on the scoreboard quick in the first inning when a Kennedy Biegler double brought home Ordorff, who had earlier reached base on a single to right field.
St. Anthony Village answered with four runs of their own in the first inning.
The Magic and Huskies were held scoreless in the second inning. Then both teams scored four runs in the third inning.
With two outs and no runners on base, Monticello mustered a scoring drive that put four runs on the scoreboard.
Finkbeiner reached first on a single to the Huskies pitcher. Ordorff followed with a single to center field. With runners on first and second, Kennedy Biegler singled to right field to drive in Finkbeiner.
Chloe Hinz then sent a ball over the right field fence tor a 3-run home run.
Madison Biegler, who was pinch-running for Kennedy Biegler, Ordorff and Hinz all scored for the Magic.
Now up 5-4 after 2 1/2 innings, Monticello gave up four runs to the Huskies in the bottom of the inning.
Hinz’ home run would be the last time the Magic scored against the Huskies, who added two runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth.
The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The loss ended the Magic’s season with a 15-10 record and a state tournament appearance. It was a fun team with a ton of energy that will also go down as one of Monticello's most complete teams from top to bottom.
