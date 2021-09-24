Monticello took the short trek down highway 25 on Thursday, Sept. 16 to Big Lake during a windy afternoon for a tennis co-op match. There were several close matches that could have gone either way, but the Magic edged out a 5-2 victory over the Hornets.
One of those matches was the first singles match between Monticello’s Rebecca Rousslang and Big Lake’s Ari Laun. It was one of several back and forth contests that Rousslang was able to survive and win, with the first set coming down to a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
For the second singles match, Monti’s Samantha Pullen was able to handle Sophie Jones 6-1 , 6-3 for the red and black’s second point. Sadie Dillon was the only Hornet that was able to win a singles match, Abigail DeLarco played well but it was Dillon’s match to lose. She was able to hang on to win 6-4 , 6-4.
There were a lot of close points in that match with many of them reaching deuce. Sophie Rosh for Monticello was on top of her game, beating Audrey Wertish 6-2 , 6-4 as Monticello won three out of four singles matches.
On the doubles side, Adah Mattson and Ava Melvin got a win for Monticello over Ella Dotzler and Janelle Gerdts 6-2 , 7-5. Katelyn Lindberg and Mara Fuchs also pulled out a win for Monticello after dropping the first set against Lilly Stolte and Avae Burfeind 2-6 , 6-4 , 6-4. Kira Browen and Maddie Farnsworth got Big Lake’s second point of the day playing their match against Taylor Hess and Kenna Wang in an absolute barn burner, 6-7 (5), 7-5 , 6-4.
During that match, Hess made an outstanding play diving for the ball and batted it over the net resulting in a point.
There were several great matches, but Monticello was able to outlast Big Lake with the wind and take back home the 5-2 victory.
“It’s always fun to see players grit it out and persevere until the match is done,” said Monticello coach Katy Horgen. “Just a really good effort by all,” she added.
With the regular season quickly coming to a close for tennis, it gives the Monticello team some much needed confidence going forward. They’ve put in a lot of work all season and now they’re about to reach the point where it all pays off.
Princeton 5, Monti 2
On Tuesday, Sept. 14 Monticello had a co-op match against the Tigers. They lost 5-2, but played some good matches. Adah Mattson won her singles match 6-4 , 7-5. Mara Fuchs and Katelyn Lindberg were paired up and won the second point for Monticello 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-4.
The match between Monticello at Buffalo was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22, after this paper goes to print.
