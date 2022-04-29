As it has been for most of the spring, if that’s what you want to call it, it was a cold and windy day on Tuesday, April 19. Monticello finally got to host a home game after their first two were postponed due to weather.
It was a classic pitcher’s duel. Both starters allowed just eight hits combined between the two. Monticello’s Cal Ulven allowed just two hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking just one for a complete game shutout. Big Lake’s Keenan Hjermstad allowed six hits over six innings, striking out two and walking none. It’s a tough a loss you’re ever going to take as Hjermstad allowed two runs, but none earned as the Hornets committed three costly errors.
Monticello scored two in the bottom of the fourth inning for the only runs scored in the game. Ulven helped himself out at the plate as well. He batted 2/3, including a double and recorded the only RBI of the game for Monti. Brock Woitalla went 1/3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Caden King scored the other run of the game for the home nine.
Dylan Robeck and Blake Rondo both recorded singles for Big Lake.
Monticello (3-2, 2-2 M8) is scheduled to play in Chisago Lakes (2-2, 2-2) for a double-header on Tuesday before hosting Cambridge-Isanti (0-3, 0-2) on Thursday.
Big Lake (0-3, 0-2) is scheduled to play in Cambridge-Isanti (0-3, 0-2) on Tuesday and in Princeton (4-1, 3-1) for a double header on Thursday. They also have a road game Friday in Zimmerman (1-3) and host Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-1) on Monday, May 2.
Monticello 6, North Branch 3
Monti won their third game of the season on Thursday, April 21. They beat the Vikings 6-3. Woitalla had a day at the plate and on the mound. He batted 3/4 with an RBI and two runs scored while picking up a win on the mound after allowing three runs in six innings. Woitalla struck out 11 while walking four and allowing two hits. Zach Anderson pitched one inning of relief and did not allow a run or a hit while walking one batter. King was 1/2 with a double and three RBI.
Princeton 13, Monticello 2
Princeton stopped Monticello’s quest for their third straight win. The Tigers put up a crooked number during the top of the sixth, scoring eight runs and chasing Monticello starter Zach Anderson from the game. Anderson pitched five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four. Princeton starter Zach Schroeder picked up the win on a night he pitched six innings. Schroeder allowed one run (zero earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Mason Beltrand batted 5/5 with a triple, five RBI and a run scored.
Becker 5, Big Lake 0
Big Lake was shut out for the second straight game on Thursday, April 21. Becker scored in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings to put Big Lake away. It was only the third game of the season for the young team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.