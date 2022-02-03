Monticello hosted a triangular on Thursday, Jan. 27 against North Branch and Sauk Rapids-Rice before hosting a dual against Annandale the next day. It was a battle of attrition as the Magic won several matches on forfeits in the triangular.
It was a dominating performance against North Branch to start out the triangular. The Vikings started out with the first six points, but only scored 12 the rest of the way as the Magic won 60-18.
At 106 pounds, Jack Baker beat Caleb Kalenbach on a fall at 4:27. At 113 pounds,
Anthony Perez got those six points right back, beating Ethan Kester on a fall at 2:10. Quinn McCalla (120 lbs.), Rafe Brown (126 lbs.) and Nelson Anderson (132 lbs.) all won their matches via forfeit.
At 138 pounds Michael Thao picked up three points for the Vikings beating Mason Brown on a minor decision, 5-3. Wyatt Witschen (145 lbs.) picked up another win on a forfeit. Griffen Fieldseth beat Jay Kramer on a fall at 2:10 at 152 pounds. The Vikings won the next two matches scoring their last points against the Magic. At 160 pounds, Brandt Bombard defeated Brogen Egge on a fall at 2:49 and at 170 pounds, Ashton LaBelle edged Alex Fearing 5-3 on another minor decision.
Mason Bauer (182 lbs.), Dylan Janssen (195 lbs.) and Jeydn Midas (220 lbs.) also won their matches because of forfeits too. At 285 pounds Ben Bauer finished off Moses Ochoa and North Branch on a fall at 5:18.
The Magic picked up the win over the Storm next, 50-30, but Sauk Rapids-Rice picked up the first 12 points. At 106 pounds, John (Carter) Pesta beat Kalenbach on a fall at 1:27. At 113 pounds, Vance Barz defeated Perez on a fall at 0:27. At 120 pounds, McCalla beat Logan Culbertson on a fall at 1:49 to pick up the Magic’s first six points.
Jack Barz beat Brown on a fall at 0:47 at 126 pounds. At 132 pounds Anderson got the Magic back on track with a decisive win over Brayden Ness on a major decision, 14-3. Ethan Anderson beat Brown on a fall at 0:42 at 138 pounds. At 143 pounds, Witschen handled Owen Scheeler on another major decision, 15-3.
At 152 pounds, Fieldseth pinned Josiah Sanchez at 1:27 for six more Magic points. At 160 points, Kieran Hixson beat Bo Beucler on a fall at 3:42. At 170 pounds, Fearing beat Cohen Mathies on a fall at 1:14. The next three matches were all won on forfeit. Heavyweight Bauer beat Cameron Smith on a fall at 0:37 to finish off the Storm in the pit to conclude the triangular.
They had a tough time against Annandale on Friday, Jan. 28 after wrestling in two matches the day before. They got the best of the Magic, 58-16.
At 106 pounds, Cassen Brumm beat Kalenbach on a fall at 0:49. At 113 pounds, Xavier Jones also got Perez on a fall at 2:43. Noah Gindele got McCalla on a major decision, 12-4 at 120 pounds. At 126 pounds, Mitchell Koss got Brown on a fall at 0:47.
At 132 pounds, Nelson got Davis Vrolson on a fall at 1:15. At 138 pounds, Zach Pribyl got Brown on a fall at 2:46. At 145 pounds, Cole LaFave beat Witschen on a decision, 10-6. Shay McClory beat Fieldseth on a decision as well, 5-2.
At 160 pounds, Carson Cooper beat Beucler on a fall at 1:53. At 170 pounds, Fearing dominated his way to a 16-0 technical fall over Alex Sundberg. At 182 pounds, Riley Hall beat Bauer on a fall at 1:01. At 195 pounds, Janssen also won his match on a technical fall, 16-1 over Simon Gades. James Meunusseb beat Bauer at 220 pounds on a fall at 1:56 and Adam Klatt beat Midas on a fall at 0:58.
Monticello has a triangular on Thursday vs Zimmerman and Mound Westonka at Zimmerman High School before the conference meet on Saturday in Princeton. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m.
