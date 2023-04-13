Wyatt Witschen and to Eddie Kennedy
Wyatt Witschen (right) passes the baton to Eddie Kennedy (left) during the boys’ 4x200 relay race, Tuesday, April 4 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

In what was Monticello’s second home invitational in two weeks, they were able to rinse and repeat their effort from week one. Becker, Chisago Lakes and St. Francis received a cold welcome from Monti as both boys’ and girls’ teams easily won the meet.

The boys’ scored 70 and beat meet runner-up Becker by 13.

Noah Scherber
Noah Scherber clears the bar during one of his pole vault attempts. 
Halle Krienke, Lindsey Cruzen and Angel Murray
Halle Krienke, Lindsey Cruzen and Angel Murray run during the girls’ 4x200. 
Sam Brown high jump
Sam Brown during one of her reps during the high jump. 

