In what was Monticello’s second home invitational in two weeks, they were able to rinse and repeat their effort from week one. Becker, Chisago Lakes and St. Francis received a cold welcome from Monti as both boys’ and girls’ teams easily won the meet.
The boys’ scored 70 and beat meet runner-up Becker by 13.
Head Coach Dave Wik was pleased with his team’s results after another round of plus performances, “We were happy to get another opportunity to compete with the inability to be outside. I was pleased with the win and continued development early in the season. Bo Beucler has looked good and won the 55 for the second week in a row. Collin Callstrom also looked good in his 200 win. The 4x800 team of Ezra Brouwer, Paul Fasen, Noah Mahoney and Aiden Smith had a strong race and a win. Chase Weber had a PR after finishing second in the high jump. Austin Imholte had a big PR in the shot put to place third.”
Ezra Brouwer, Paul Fasen, Noah Mahoney and Aiden Smith won the 4x8 with a time of 9:15.95, more than 15 seconds better than second place Becker.
Senior Bo Beucler won the 55-meter in 6.89, 0.07 seconds faster than second place Edmond Morris out of Chisago Lakes. Callstrom (fourth, 7.13) and Jack Geislinger (fifth, 7.15) also placed top-five for Monti. Callstrom (25.02) beat runner-up Weston Johnson out of St. Francis by 0.2 seconds. The 4x400 team (3:52.71) also took first.
Sophomore Martavius Guertin (37-07.00) won the boys’ triple jump for the Magic. Junior Austin Imholte’s third-place shot put PR reached a distance of 41-10.00.
There were a lot of second-place finishes for the boys too. The 4x200 team took second at 1:41.21 and senior Noah Mahoney was runner-up in the boys’ 1600 at 4:49.99. Senior Carson Hess took second in the 400 at 57.16.
Of course, the girls’ team wasn’t going to be left in the dust. The girls’ were meet champs with a score of 95.5, 40.75 points better than runner-up Becker.
“Meet two was another fine evening of performances,” said Head Coach Kim Nygaard.
The girls took first or second place in nearly every track event with the Magic taking both the top spots several times.
Senior Hope Guertin (9.58) was the meet champ for the girls’ 55-meter hurdles. Juniors Emelia Skistad (7.73/27.46) and Sasha Steinbach (7.79/28.64) went one-two in the 55-meter and 200-meter races. The 4x200 meter relay teams also took first (1:54.68) and second (2:00.01). Freshman Isabel Mahoney (5:29.65) was the meet champ for the girls’ mile. Sophomore Kaela Skistad (1:02.76) took first in the 400-meter. The 4x400 relay team (4:28.76) won by nearly six seconds.
The 4x800 (second, 10:46.19) was the only relay the Magic didn’t have a winning team.
The field athletes also had their fair share of success. Freshman Lauren Hansen won the girls’ long jump (15-03.50) and triple jump (31-07.50). Fellow freshman Alisha Grue (30-10.00) was second in the triple jump.
Sophomore Ruby Kile and junior Lindsey Cruzen scored two-three in the high jump, reaching 4-06.00. Senior Graycee Roubinek was awesome on the shot put, reaching 33-00.00, and won first place by nearly a foot and a half.
It has been a promising start for two teams with high expectations for themselves. They had another indoor meet in Becker on Tuesday. Their next meet is Tuesday, April 18 at Cambridge-Isanti High School starting at 4 p.m. Monticello’s next home meet is on Tuesday, April 25 at 4 p.m.
