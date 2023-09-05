Monticello 2023 girls swim and dive captains

The 2023 girls swim and dive captains: Lexi Welle, Rose Urick and Macey Morgan.

 Jared Hines / Hines Photography

• Head Coach: Stacy Biegler (3rd season)

• Assistant Coaches: Myranda Urick, Heather Peterson, Jamie Sieben and Caitlin Hegle.

  
