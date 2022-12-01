Olivia Brion is the head coach for the Monticello dance team and returns for her second season at Monticello High School. Last year in total between dancers and coaches there were 24 members of the dance team. That number has grown to 40 this season including 35 dancers and five coaches.
The number of routines this year has grown from three to five in total between varsity and the lower levels of the dance team.
There are three foreign exchange students that have joined the program; Elena Luisardi from Italy, Julie Koellner from Germany, and Ainhoa Saizar from Spain. “They’re blending in really well. They all have a really strong work ethic,” said Coach Brion.
She’s super excited to have them and include them in the dance team experience.
This year the goal for the entire program is growth. Brion wants to grow in numbers, scoring from last year, and growing closer in terms of team bonding. She wants to create an uplifting and fun atmosphere for everybody involved. They’re there to work hard, become better dancers, and have fun.
Last season Monticello finished third in the Mississippi 8 and sixth at the section meet in kick and seventh in jazz. Brion expects varsity to be able to finish anywhere from second to fourth in the conference and hopefully jump into the top five in sections.
Monticello’s first event is the Forest Lake Invitational this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. pending on the weather. The Monticello Invitational is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 and 15 teams are scheduled to be there.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.