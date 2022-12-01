Monticello dance team captains 2022-2023

The Monticello dance team captains, L-R: Sophia Cambara, Mette Severson, Josie Johnson, and Mya Ritter.

 Jared Hines / Hines Photography

Olivia Brion is the head coach for the Monticello dance team and returns for her second season at Monticello High School. Last year in total between dancers and coaches there were 24 members of the dance team. That number has grown to 40 this season including 35 dancers and five coaches.

The number of routines this year has grown from three to five in total between varsity and the lower levels of the dance team.

