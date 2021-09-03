Magic cruise to win over Cardinals

Monticello girls soccer hosted Willmar on Saturday, Aug. 28 for their season opener. The girls cruised to victory scoring twice in the first half by peppering Willmar with short precision passes to break down the defense.
Olivia Hanson scored the first goal of the season for Monticello nearly 10 minutes into the season and Bella Vasoli scored with about 25 minutes left in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the second half.
It would be the same suspects again with Hanson and Vasoli both scoring again in the second half. Captain Sophia Haase also scored and the Magic beat the Cardinals 5-0. Captain and goalkeeper Kallie Finkbeiner posted a shutout as the team kept a clean sheet, something that was important to Head Coach Nathan Budish.
The Magic seem to already be in midseason form as they played great from start to finish and were in control for the entire match.
“Love the clean sheet,” said Budish. “That was the priority at halftime. I love the two goals, but that zero is the most important number on that scoreboard. Gotta keep it there and they did. Our back line did a great job to protect Kallie and then when she was needed she was up to the task,” added Budish.
The offense scored five goals, but could have scored even more if the Cardinals goalkeeper didn’t make some quality saves. She did a great job, but Hanson scored her two goals off rebounds and the team crashed the net hard. It’s a diverse attack that really shows the quality of their team up front.
