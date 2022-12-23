Noah Miller

Noah Miller dives during the dual meet against Cambridge-Isanti, Friday, Dec. 16 at Monticello Middle School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello Magic boys swim and dive team hosted Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Dec. 16 for a conference dual meet, and the writing was on the wall for the Bluejackets when they entered the pool against a talented Magic roster. The meet was rescheduled from the previous day due to weather conditions.

Monti won easily, with the final three races being swum in exhibition so Monticello didn’t pick up any points, despite taking the fastest times. The team also lifted weights beforehand and did an extended warmup, so it’s safe to say their confidence is sky-high right now.

