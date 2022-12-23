The Monticello Magic boys swim and dive team hosted Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Dec. 16 for a conference dual meet, and the writing was on the wall for the Bluejackets when they entered the pool against a talented Magic roster. The meet was rescheduled from the previous day due to weather conditions.
Monti won easily, with the final three races being swum in exhibition so Monticello didn’t pick up any points, despite taking the fastest times. The team also lifted weights beforehand and did an extended warmup, so it’s safe to say their confidence is sky-high right now.
“Overall we had some good swims, but we mixed it up too,” said Head Coach Dirk Westveer. “None of these conference meets are going to be close, and Cambridge is in rebuild mode.”
The boys started hot and stayed hot. Monticello took the top two spots in the 200-yard medley, a common theme on the evening. Grant Stahlback, Jason Jones, Ethan Bad Heart Bull, and Carson Callstrom won with a time of 1:48.47. Jake Lindstrom, Rocco Vasoli, Santiago Castro, and Paul Fasen took second with a time of 1:53.47. Lincoln Heckendorf, Will Savage, Marvin Tapiz Dominguez, and Henry Hanson placed fourth with a time of 2:19.03.
Josh Miller and Tyler Grue took first and second respectively for the Magic in the 200-yard freestyle. Miller took first with a time of 1:56.70 while Grue took second at 2:04.08. Noah Mahoney (2:15.25) took fourth.
The boys swimming the 200-yard IM did one better, taking the top three spots. Zachary Kuch (2:15.63) took first, Castro (2:23.36) took second, and Sam Martin (2:28.60) took the third spot. That gave Monticello a 37-8 lead after three races.
The 50-yard freestyle was the first event the Magic didn’t win at least the top two spots. Fasen (23.21) took first while Bad Heart Bull (24.19) was .18 seconds behind second place. Jones (24.36) took fourth.
Gabe McDermott (207.65) and Noah Miller (147.80) took the top two spots in the one-meter dive to score ten points for Monticello.
For the second time on the day Monticello swimmers took the top three spots during the 100-yard butterfly. Kuch (1:00.43) Stahlback (1:00.55), and Bad Heart Bull (1:01.70) wen one-two-three for the Magic. That gave Monticello a 71-19 lead.
Fasen (51.23) won the 100 freestyle with Callstrom (54.27) taking second and Castro (55.82) barely taking fourth by 0.03 seconds. For the 500 free, Grue won with a time of 5:43.74. Mahoney took third with a time of 6:10.28 and Martin took fourth with a time of 6:15.00.
Monti took first and third during the 200-free relay. Kuch, Callstrom, Jones, and Fasen won with a time of 1:37.93 to grab eight points while the team of Vasoli, Grue, Mahoney, and Martin finished in 1:42.39 to snag the last two Monticello points. At that point, Monticello was leading 104-32 so the rest of the events were swum under exhibition with all the points going to Cambridge-Isanti.
Lindstrom (1:03.68), Stahlback (1:08.60), and Miller (1:10.44) had the three fastest times for the 100-backstroke. Jones (1:05.75), Vasoli (1:10.89), and Savage (1:22.01) had the three fastest times during the 100 breaststroke.
The night ended during the 400 free relay. One Monticello team was DQ’d while the other two teams finished with the second and third fastest times of the event. Castro, Grue, Martin, and Heckendorf finished at 4:08.28 while Lindstrom, Hanson, Jacob Olarte, and Tapiz Dominguez finished at 4:23.94.
Westveer mixed up the lineup tonight and was impressed by Savage, who has been a JV swimmer through that point and now has a chance to grab onto that fourth breaststroke spot.
“You never know in a meet like this. You try different things and kids step up and become varsity swimmers,” said Westveer.
Monticello swam in Sartell on Tuesday. They’re not in action again until Thursday, Jan. 5 in an away meet at Princeton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.